Building on the success of the LEGO Fortnite game mode, Epic Games and LEGO have collaborated to bring real-life Fortnite LEGO sets to the market—and we’ve got them all listed below.

The Fortnite LEGO sets were initially leaked in July and released to the market in October 2024. Though the initial set includes many of your favorite characters and scenes from the game, there’s still plenty of scope for more.

If you want to see all of the new leaker Fortnite LEGO sets in one place, including their sizes and prices, we’ve got all the information you need here.

All Fortnite LEGO sets

Fortnite Battle Bus

Where we droppin’? Image via LEGO

Arguably the most iconic vehicle in gaming, the Fortnite Battle Bus is getting the full LEGO treatment later this year with a 954-piece build. It contains a whopping nine LEGO Minifigures, including some fan-favorite skins.

The build includes minifigures for Trespasser Elite, Battalion Brawler, Cuddle Team Leader, Cure Assassin, Brite Bomber, Adventure Peely, Raven, Meowscles, and Drift, with the build itself featuring everything we’ve come to love about the Fortnite Battle Bus.

The Fortnite Battle Bus LEGO set costs $99.99.

Peely Bone

Peelin’ good. Image via LEGO

For those looking for an imposing figure to watch over them while they game, look no further than the Peely Bone—a large set designed for adults, rated at 18+, with a whopping 1,414 pieces, creating an incredible design.

The half banana, half skeleton look will appeal to LEGO collectors who may not be well-versed in Fortnite. It continues LEGO’s trend of creating incredible display pieces and is by far the biggest of all the Fortnite LEGO sets.

The Fortnite Peely Bone LEGO set costs $99.99.

Supply Llama

Grab the loot. Image via LEGO

The most famous llama to ever exist, Fortnite’s Supply Llama is another recognizable asset from the Epic Games title getting the LEGO treatment in a mid-sized build and a more affordable price range that will appeal to parents.

The Supply Llama consists of 691 pieces and comes with several loot items, including a shield potion, backpack, grapple gun, and dynamite.

The Fortnite Supply Llama LEGO set costs $39.99.

Durr Burger

Buil-durr. Image via LEGO

The small Fortnite LEGO Durr Burger set will be a great addition to Christmas stockings. It contains 193 pieces that create a pocket-sized build of the whackiest burger you will ever see—full-size details are not yet known.

The Fortnite Durr Burger LEGO costs $14.99.

Will there be more Fortnite LEGO sets?

Although we’ve not heard anything official regarding additional Fortnite LEGO sets coming to the market, it seems highly likely that they will due to Fortnite’s sheer potential for collaborations with LEGO.

LEGO Fortnite has an audacious amount of content, including mini-figures of almost every skin in the game. Some of the most iconic areas of Fortnite, like Tilted Towers, could excel with the LEGO treatment, and other characters, like Peely, could get the large-build treatment.

LEGO also has a successful line of mystery grab bags that include a mini-figure. In the past, LEGO has collaborated with the likes of Marvel and Star Wars, and a similar product for Fortnite would likely be popular.

Collaborations with LEGO are usually a long-term agreement, with new sets revealed regularly for Minecraft and Nintendo characters like Super Mario and Zelda.

