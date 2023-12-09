Are there Peter Griffin and Solid Snake LEGO Styles in Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite has given the Minifigure treatment to thousands of Fortnite skins, but are some of the newest skins like Peter Griffin and Solid Snake available?

The Battle Pass in Chapter Five brought the famous characters from Family Guy and Metal Gear Solid to Epic Games’ landmark title, along with a bunch of other goodies, many of which are usable in LEGO Fortnite.

But does this apply to Peter Griffin and Solid Snake, and can you use their skins in LEGO Fortnite? We’ve got the answer.

Do Peter Griffin and Solid Snake have LEGO Styles in Fortnite?

No LEGO Family Guy… yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently, neither Peter Griffin nor Solid Snake have LEGO Styles available in Fortnite, and the skins aren’t usable in the LEGO Fortnite mode.

You can see whether any skin in the Battle Pass has a LEGO Style by navigating to its unlock page and looking at the information in the top-left corner, which will show the game modes where you can use the skin. If you already own the skin, you can see the same information when you select the skin in your Fortnite locker.

While Peter Griffin and Solid Snake do not currently have LEGO Styles available in Fortnite, they may be added in the future as Epic Games has promised regular content updates. At launch, there are 1,200 LEGO Styles available and more will be added in the future.

The good news for licensed skins like Peter Griffin and Solid Snake is that it seems Epic Games and LEGO are focusing on giving licensed characters the LEGO treatment, with leakers claiming LEGO Marvel and LEGO Star Wars will receive store pages soon—and those with the skins already can access the LEGO Styles.

That said, skins like Peter Griffin and Solid Snake may take a little longer to be added in LEGO form as there are no models currently built to work with, whereas the Marvel and Star Wars skins have already received the Minifigure treatment.