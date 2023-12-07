Marvel and Star Wars coming to LEGO Fortnite soon, leakers claim

Marvel and Star Wars will be joining LEGO Fortnite soon as part of an update, according to several leakers.

Fortnite’s highly-anticipated LEGO game mode goes live on Dec. 7th and looks set to provide a LEGO version of Minecraft, with plenty of Fortnite skins getting the LEGO treatment and loads more lined up—and it seems we’re also set to receive Marvel and Star Wars skins.

We’re set for a huge treat. Image via TT Games

Though it initially seemed licensing reasons would prevent the likes of Marvel and Star Wars, which have had several collaborations with Fortnite in the past, from getting the LEGO treatment, leakers suggest this is all about to change with a fresh partnership on the horizon.

On Twitter, ShiinaBR stated LEGO skins from both franchises will be added in today’s update—though it’s not clear whether they’ll be available to use or whether code will simply be added. That was followed by iFireMonkey stating a LEGO Star Wars shop tab will be available from Dec. 21 and a LEGO Marvel shop tab will be added on Jan. 1, 2024.

NotPaloLeaks then shared the apparent bundles that are coming to the game which feature a wide range of characters from the franchises, with everything from Spider-Man to Ghost Rider for Marvel and Stormtroopers, Darth Maul, and others from Star Wars.

The leaks also show a LEGO Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab is coming—but the most exciting aspect may just be how this opens the doors for other franchises that have partnered with Fortnite previously to return in LEGO form.

The NFL, DC Comics, Stranger Things, John Wick, Ghostbusters, God of War, Halo, The Walking Dead, Predator, Street Fighter, Ferrari, and Assassin’s Creed are just some of the long, long line of partnerships Fortnite has enjoyed in the past, while the list of LEGO partnerships is just as long, so we really could be set to enjoy an entire LEGO universe.