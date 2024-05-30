MultiVersus players demand major change to Rifts after ‘terrible requirement’ limits solo play

MultiVersus players are urging Player First Games to make a major change to the Rifts game mode that they believe is a “terrible requirement.”

The PvE mode is a new addition to MultiVersus for the full release, providing a single-player experience against AI characters to earn rewards—but players have discovered they are being prevented from completing all challenges as a solo player.

Rifts are causing frustration. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each level in Rifts has a challenge to “bring another player with you into battle” that must be completed to collect a Rift Cauldron, causing frustration among the community.

Taking to Reddit, one player urged Player First Games to remove the requirement from Rift challenges—which struck a chord in the community with over 1,000 upvotes received and over 150 comments.

One player dubbed the challenge a “terrible requirement for casual play.” Another criticized the inability to play Rifts through couch co-op, saying it’s “beyond stupid” that it isn’t an available feature.

A simple fix many suggested was the ability to matchmake for Rifts and pair with another player looking to complete the challenges. But some suggested inviting an idle account to join you and meet the objective—though this won’t work in the harder difficulty levels.

Since MultiVersus released, I’ve spent most of my time progressing through the Rift mode to earn rewards and level up my Fighter Mastery. I agree the objective to play online co-op in this mode is frustrating.

Although I’m not fussed about ensuring I tick off every objective, the fact that I can’t earn the full rewards and collect a Rift Cauldron, a Mission that provides crucial battle pass experience, without opting for co-op is a big problem.

Hopefully, this will be addressed in a future update. Otherwise, I fear Rift modes will decrease in popularity.

