Evo 2023: Full game schedule and how to watch

You won't be lacking action if you know where to watch.

Evo is back for its 2023 event, and it is bigger than ever. Evo will host multiple record-breaking tournaments as more than 9,000 competitors travel to Las Vegas to play on the fighting game community’s biggest stage.

The Evo team has gone all out this year, putting together a stacked lineup of games, content, and other featured goodies that will keep the FGC entertained from Aug. 4 to 6. From the main eight games to a host of community tournaments officially supported by Evo and Sony, there is no shortage of competition to watch this year.

There are some significant changes to this year’s lineup, however, as all games will now feature a final broadcast top six instead of a top eight—in order to cut down on stream time and keep things moving at a fast pace throughout the weekend. This doesn’t change the overall viewing experience much outside of a slightly shorter finale to each game.

I will be live on-site for the entire event and trying to catch as much of the in-person action myself, but if you want to optimize your at-home viewing experience, here is a helpful overview to help you watch as much Evo as possible!

Evo 2023: How to watch, full game schedule, and more

How and where to watch Evo 2023

Just like with Evo 2022, there will be seven “stages” used at the in-person Evo venue and on Twitch to broadcast the action live to players around the globe. You can also check to see if your favorite content creator is co-streaming the event too, since Evo is once again allowing for official co-streams.

Evo is hosting and supporting more tournaments than ever this year, but most viewers are really only looking to watch the eight “main stage” titles that are officially being run as part of Evo 2023.

As always, every bit of Evo 2023’s main lineup from pools all the way to the top six will be streamed live from an Evo-branded Twitch channel. There are a total of seven different Evo channels that you will want to keep an eye on throughout the event from Aug. 4 to 6—not just the main one.

Outside of day one, which will see it hosting panels and exhibition matches from the main stage, casual viewers can keep their eyes tuned there the main Evo Twitch channel since every top six for a game will be hosted there. This includes all of the action on Championship Sunday.

If you want to catch any of the officially supported Community Showcase, which features 18 additional games, or the Bring Your Own Controller events on-site you will be popping around to different community channels like Team Spooky throughout the weekend.

Full Evo 2023 stream schedule and finals times

All of these times are based on the official Evo schedule of events and venue hours, though exact times will vary depending on how long certain pools and matches last.

Evo 2023: Full day one schedule (Aug. 4)

Evo 2023: Full day two schedule (Aug. 5)

Main Stage – Evo Melty Blood: Type Lumina Top 6: 10am to 1pm PT King of Fighters XV Top 6: 1pm to 4pm PT Granblue Fantast Versus: Rising Open Beta Tournament Finals: 4pm to 7pm PT Dragon Ball FighterZ Top 6: 7pm to 11pm PT We all know this is going until 2am again somehow.

Stage 2 – Evo2 Tekken 7 Pools Round 2: 10am to 2pm PT Tekken 7 Top 48: 3pm to 7pm PT Tekken 7 Top 24: 7pm to 11pm PT

Stage 3 – Evo3 Dragon Ball FighterZ Pools and Round 2: 10am to 1pm PT Dragon ball FigherZ Top 48 (to Top 6): 3pm to 6pm PT

Stage 4 – Evo4 Street Fighter 6 Pools Round 2: 10 am to 2pm PT Street Fighter 6 Pools Round 3: 3pm to 5pm PT Street Fighter 6 Top 96: 5pm to 7pm PT Street Fighter 6 Top 24: 7pm to 11pm PT

Stage 5 – Evo5 Guilty Gear Strive Pools Round 2: 10 am to 2pm PT Guilty Gear Strive Top 96: 3pm to 7pm PT Guilty Gear Strive Top 24: 7pm to 11pm PT

Stage 6 – Evo6 Marvel vs Capcom 3 Pools: 10am to 2pm PT Marvel vs Capcom 3 Pools Round 2: 3pm to 7pm PT Marvel vs Capcom 3 Top 48 (to Top 6): 7pm to 11pm PT

Stage 7 – Evo7 Granblue Fantast Versus: Rising Open Beta Tournament: 10am to 2pm PT Street Fighter 6 Pools Round 3: 3pm to 5pm PT Street Fighter 6 Top 96: 5pm to 7pm PT Street Fighter 6 Top 24: 7pm to 11pm PT



Evo 2023: Full day three schedule (Aug. 6)

Championship Sunday – Evo Marvel vs Capcom 3 Top 6: 10am to 1pm PT Tekken 7 Top 6: 1pm to 4pm PT Guilty Gear Strive Top 6: 4pm to 7pm PT Street Fighter 6 Top 6: 7pm to End



Evo 2023: Full Community Showcase and BYOC schedule

Unlike in 2022, Evo is not hosting all of the Community Showcase events on a singular Twitch channel that viewers can easily tune into. Instead, various community members are streaming individual games to their own channels as they showcase their passion for games not included in the main lineup.

The Evo team has included a detailed schedule breakdown for the Community Showcase on the official event website. Additionally, schedule master AmedeoAvocado has posted a detailed breakdown of the stream schedule and all of the channels on Twitter too.

Likewise, Anime FGC news is hosting the Bring Your Own Controller tournament lineup this year and has a featured page for the entire Friday and Saturday event schedule that includes times and streams—though AmedeoAvocado also has a great post for this on Twitter too.

Stream schedule for EVO 2023 BYOC Events #Evo2023



Additional Info & Brackets can be found at: https://t.co/vlrAGVlnBY



Special thanks to @acekingoffsuit & @AFGCNews pic.twitter.com/YeeZYUpyYn — AmedeoAvocado (@_AmedeoAvogadro) August 3, 2023

Evo 2023: In-person viewing guide

If you are joining me in attending Evo 2023 in person, then you can use the above information to keep track of when certain key events are happening while also wandering the floor and enjoying everything the event has to offer.

All stages spread out in the Mandalay Bay convention center will be playing matches, with the biggest screen hosting the biggest matches—naturally. You can also go view the Community Showcase and BYOC events live as they happen, but be sure to keep an eye on those top eight standings and all of the announcements to come from the event too.

About the author