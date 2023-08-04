How much is the Evo 2023 prize pool?

Evo 2023 is not only bigger than any previous Evo by a wide margin, but the team behind the event is doing something it has never done before with the event prize pool for each of its main stage titles.

From Aug. 4 to 6, the best players from around the world will gather to compete in dozens of titles. This ranges from Street Fighter 6 on the PlayStation 5 to Marvel vs. Capcom 2 on the Sega Dreamcast and more.

Along with hosting officially supported streams for a Community Showcase lineup of 18 additional titles, Evo has guaranteed a base prize pool for the eight games appearing on the main Evo broadcast. That means, instead of the usual total being made up of the contribution paid in by competitors attending the event and signing up for a game, the total for every game—except one—is going to be guaranteed at a set number.

Evo 2023: Full prize pool numbers and payout totals

The Evo team has confirmed every game on the main event lineup will have a final prize pool of $25,000 regardless of entries. So even though Mortal Kombat 11 has the fewest total entries this year at 450 players, it still receives the same total as Guilty Gear Strive, which has 2,473 competitors.

As for a prize breakdown, every game with that $25,000 prize pool will pay out $10,000 to the first-place finisher. Only the top eight for each game will receive a slice of that Evo-enhanced pie.

A set total is something new. Image via Evo

Some games like Guilty Gear and Tekken 7 will also reward top-performing players with points for their respective World Tour event circuits. King of Fighters XV will be gifting its top finisher a direct invite to the next SNK World Championship.

There is one key exception among the eight featured games when it comes to this process, however.

What is the biggest prize pool at Evo 2023?

Street Fighter 6, which likely broke the record for the biggest single fighting game bracket ever with over 7,000 players, is the one game with a higher total prize pool than that $25,000 base.

Street Fighter 6 is already leaving its competitive mark. Image via Evo

In total, SF6 will have a $70,600 prize pool that will pay out $20,000 to first place, along with a guaranteed spot at Capcom Cup X. It will also split that larger sum among more players, trickling out of the top eight all the way to the top 16, which is rare for fighting game tournaments.

This is still trailing other previous Evo prize pools and pails in comparison to Capcom’s upcoming $2 million total for Capcom Cup X.

About the author