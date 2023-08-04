Evo has changed a lot for its biggest tournament ever, with Evo 2023 ditching the traditional top eight model and transitioning to a focused-down top six finale that will keep things running smoothly with over 9,000 competitors entering the ring from Aug. 4 to 6 in Las Vegas.

From Street Fighter 6’s record-breaking turnout of more than 7,000 players to the astounding return of Marvel vs Capcom 3 to Evo’s main stage, Evo 2023 is must watch for every fighting game fan.

This year, Evo cut down its lineup to eight games and is only featuring the top six players on the finals stage for those titles. To keep FGC tradition alive, the top eight players will all still receive an Evo Finalist medal and a cut of the game’s prize pool—even if they don’t get to play on the main stage.

Even with the format changing, fans attending Evo or watching from home can still expect to see some big announcements during the event. Along with things like a first in-person look at Riot Games’ Project L to the potential for the new game and DLC reveals, it is important to be aware of what is happening even beyond the bracket.

For anyone who wants to keep track of the full Top 8 results for every main Evo 2023 tournament, along with all of the best announcements coming from the venue in Vegas, here is a present from me to you—all wrapped up in hopes and dreams shaped like a Marvel vs Capcom revival.

Evo 2023: Live Top 8 standings and final results

You never forget watching the best of the best. Photo via Evo

Related: Evo 2023: Full game schedule and how to watch

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate: Evo 2023 final standings

The Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate finals will begin at 7pm PT on Aug. 4

Melty Blood: Type Lumina: Evo 2023 final standings

The Melty Blood: Type Lumina finals will begin at 10am PT on Aug. 5

King of Fighters XV: Evo 2023 final standings

The King of Fighters XV finals will begin at 1pm PT on Aug. 5

Dragon Ball FighterZ: Evo 2023 final standings

The Dragon Ball FighterZ finals will begin at 7pm PT on Aug. 5

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3: Evo 2023 final standings

The Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 finals will begin at 10am PT on Aug. 6

Tekken 7: Evo 2023 final standings

The Tekken 7 finals will begin at 1pm PT on Aug. 6

Guilty Gear Strive: Evo 2023 final standings

The Guilty Gear Strive finals will begin at 4pm PT on Aug. 6

Street Fighter 6: Evo 2023 final standings

The Street Fighter 6 finals will begin at 7pm PT on Aug. 6

Evo 2023: Major announcements and best reveals

Evo is known as an event where companies drop big announcements and reveals for fighting game franchises since the hardcore audience they are trying to play to is watching from the stands at the event or online at home.

From full game reveals to DLC and enhancements for already playable titles—and everything in between—here is what you might have missed from Evo 2023.

Evo 2023 begins at 10am PT on Aug. 4, with announcements and tournament brackets kicking off soon after.

About the author