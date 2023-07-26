How and where to play the Project L demo

For most people, Project L is still pretty far away from its actual release. But soon, there will be a way to jump into the unique gameplay that Riot has to offer with its upcoming fighter. A new playable demo will be launching next month, but only for those who are planning to visit Las Vegas.

Project L has been one of the most-anticipated games in Riot Games’ pipeline, since it represents the company’s first foray into the world of fighting games. Players will take control of popular characters from the world of Runeterra as League of Legends meets the FGC in a spectacular way.

Here is the only way to access Project L’s upcoming demo this summer.

How to play the Project L demo

Although I won’t be flying out to Vegas, other players will have the chance to play the long-awaited Project L demo at Evo 2023, held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6, fans from all around the world will get a chance to try out the game on the show floor during the event.

Fans will not need to sign up to participate, and there will be four champions available during the demo, including Ahri, Darius, Ekko, and one other unnamed champion to be revealed at the event. This will be an exclusive experience where players can finally experiment and garner a first reaction for the mechanics and graphics of the game.

The fourth champion available in the demo will most likely be one of the champions that were revealed over the last year, including Jinx or Illaoi. There are, however, over 160 champions to choose from, with many of them boasting kits that could easily be translated into a fighting game atmosphere.

