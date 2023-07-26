Riot showcases Project L’s 2-vs-2 game mode—and it’ll be playable at Evo 2023

Riot Games confirmed today that its upcoming fighting game Project L will be playable both solo and with a friend. The devs also said it’ll have a demo open to the public at Evo 2023 next week.

In a new video shared by Riot today, the Project L team showcased new gameplay clips, announcing the game will have a duo play mode that will work like “tag team wrestling,” game director Shaun Rivera said.

Play solo or tag in a friend, the choice is yours.



Executive producer @ProtomCannon and game director @Unconkable showcase the duo play system and talk about the evolution of Project L.



Learn More: https://t.co/YRgI1vxg9n pic.twitter.com/OrgJACrGR3 — Riot Games (@riotgames) July 26, 2023

Last year at the 2022 Evo convention, Project L’s executive producer Tom Cannon shared some information about the objective Riot has in mind for its fighting game after revealing some gameplay footage. This year, fans will finally get their hands on the game for the first time with the new demo being available for the public to test during the 2023 event.

The test will embrace duo teams and solo players alike. Rivera shared Project L will support one-vs-one, two-vs-two, and one-vs-two matchups, giving everybody the means to play to their strengths.

The hype around Project L started stirring in the fighting game community when it was first mentioned in 2019 and has only increased over the past three years as the devs shared more about the game. Even without a release date in sight, fans are looking forward to playing Riot’s upcoming title as its style and recognizable characters from League of Legends attract more than just veterans of the FGC scene.

With Evo kicking off a week from now, the Project L demo will be available for fans to play on Aug. 4 and 5. With new information and clips being released of Project L, Riot should expect fans to get more eager to learn when the League of Legends’ inspired fighting game will be released for the world to play.

About the author