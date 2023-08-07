Street Fighter 6 shadow drops Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle crossover alongside new character announcement

Capcom hit Evo 2023 with everything it had, showing off Street Fighter 6’s second DLC fighter A.K.I and announcing a shocking collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that will be dropping on Aug. 8.

Right before the top six showcase, fans got a live performance of SF6 music courtesy of the CapJams sound team, before, halfway through the set, the band transitioned to a familiar 80s hit.

When the classic TMNT theme song started blaring over the speakers, I was as confused as everyone else—but quickly started singing along and hoping it would lead to something. And, sure enough, after the theme ended a trailer started, revealing the turtles will be appearing as costumes as part of a collab that will also feature emotes, stamps, and more.

This is likely the first of many crossovers planned for the Battle Hub, and it will go live on Aug. 8—perfectly timed for my return to the servers after this Evo trip.

After a brief fakeout from Vicious on stage, a second trailer hit fans with their first in-game look at A.K.I, the next SF6 DLC fighter. She poisons the player character in her introduction and Capcom is calling her a “maniacal poison aficionado.”

We still haven’t seen a look at A.K.I.’s gameplay, but her movement in the trailer makes it look like she will debuff her opponents and have some really weird movement options and animations.

She is set to release in Autumn 2023, so we should see more from her soon.

