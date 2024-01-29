Category:
FGC

All playable characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO: Full confirmed roster

We won't be saying "Oops, all Goku" this time.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Jan 29, 2024 03:32 am
Majin Vegeta preparing to unleash chaos.
Image via Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is bringing Budokai Tenkaichi back, and Bandai Namco promised it would keep the franchise’s classic spirit alive through enhanced gameplay and a massive roster of playable fighters spanning the entire Dragon Ball series. 

Pulling back to the last core release for the franchise in 2007, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3, or Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor in Japan, the game featured 98 individual characters you could play as or unlock. When counting the various transformations and alternate forms across the roster, that number expanded to 161—though not every form could be selected outright. That total makes it the biggest roster in a Dragon Ball game by far, but at a glance, it looks like Sparking! ZERO is going to surpass it when it drops on modern platforms.

Full Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO roster: All confirmed playable characters

Super Saiyan 3 Goku looking ready to continue a tough battle.
It looks like character damage is making a comeback too. Image via Bandai Namco

While Dragon Ball FighterZ was getting its moment in the spotlight with its 2023 World Tour Finals, Bandai Namco highlighted Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO with a new trailer giving fans a first look at the game’s roster. 

When the first gameplay teaser dropped at The Game Awards 2023, we saw a glimpse of a few characters that would be returning. But a Jan. 28 trailer showed off a grid filled with those same characters we saw in the teaser and a slew of spots for Goku and Vegeta—since the new trailer was focused on the duo’s rivalry and different transformations across the Dragon Ball timeline. 

Based on the grid, there are 164 character slots in Sparking! ZERO, three more than in Budokai Tenkaichi 3. This appears to include transformations as separate characters, meaning the actual number of unique characters will be significantly lower than that, barring any future changes or DLC.

All Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO characters

This is a full list of every confirmed playable character in Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO. Bandai Namco is numbering some of the fighters similar to how Super Smash Bros. Ultimate did—though we do have a few other confirmed characters that do not have numbers yet. Any fighter with no number will still be listed in no particular order. 

Fighter NumberFighter
No. 1Goku (Z – Early)
No. 2Goku (Z – Mid)
No. 3Goku (Z – Mid), Super Saiyan
No. 4Goku (Z – End)
No. 5Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan
No. 6Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan 2
No. 7Goku (Z – End), Super Saiyan 3
No. 8Goku (Super)
No. 9Goku (Z – Mid), Super Saiyan
No. 10Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God
No. 11Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
No. 12Vegeta (Z – Scouter)
No. 13Great Ape Vegeta
No. 14Vegeta (Z – Early)
No. 15Vegeta (Z – Early), Super Saiyan
No. 16Super Vegeta
No. 17Vegeta (Z – End)
No. 18Vegeta (Z – End), Super Saiyan
No. 19Vegeta (Z – End), Super Saiyan 2
No. 20Majin Vegeta
No. 21Vegeta (Super)
No. 22Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan
No. 23Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God
No. 24Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan
No. ???Yamcha
No. ???Tien
No. ???Kirllin
No. ???Piccolo
No. ???Freiza
No. ???Cell
No. ???Android 17
No. ???Android 18
No. ???Trunks (Z)
No. ???Trunks (Super)
No. ???Hercule/Mr. Satan
No. ???Majin Buu
No. ???Jiren
No. ???Bergamo
No. ???Broly (Super)
Character reveals for Sparking! ZERO should be dropping frequently as Bandai gears up for an eventual release. Considering the size of the roster, that could mean months of consecutive reveal trailers. 
Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.