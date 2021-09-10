How many characters are in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The Nintendo hit, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is nearing the conclusion of its content cycle, and there has never been a better time to get in on the action.
Being the latest in the arena-style fighter series, Ultimate boasts a massive roster, including all of Nintendo’s most iconic characters and every character to appear in the previous Smash Bros. games. Ultimate is also the first game in the series to have DLC that players can purchase. The first of two Fighter Passes had five new fighters while the second will include six.
With all the DLC there are more than enough characters in the game for everyone and it may leave you wondering: How many fighters are in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate boasts 81 fighters. Its 82nd and final set will come later this year.
The original cast of characters that were made available with the game on launch included 69 different fighters, but there have been 11 more fighters added since then.
Characters available on launch
- Mario
- Donkey Kong
- Link
- Samus
- Dark Samus
- Yoshi
- Kirby
- Fox
- Pikachu
- Luigi
- Ness
- Captain Falcon
- Jigglypuff
- Peach
- Daisy
- Bowser
- Ice Climbers
- Sheik
- Zelda
- Dr. Mario
- Pichu
- Falco
- Marth
- Lucina
- Young Link
- Ganondorf
- Mewtwo
- Roy
- Chrom
- Mr. Game & Watch
- Meta Knight
- Pit
- Dark Pit
- Zero Suit Samus
- Wario
- Snake
- Ike
- Pokémon Trainer
- Diddy Kong
- Lucas
- Sonic
- King Dedede
- Olimar
- Lucario
- R.O.B
- Toon Link
- Wolf
- Villager
- Mega Man
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Rosalina & Luma
- Little Mac
- Greninja
- Mii Fighter
- Palutena
- Pac-Man
- Robin
- Shulk
- Bowser Jr.
- Duck Hunt
- Ryu
- Ken
- Cloud
- Corrin
- Boyonetta
- Inkling
- Ridley
- Simon Belmont
- Ritcher
- King K. Rool
- Isabelle
- Incineroar
DLC Fighters
- Piranha Plant
- Joker
- Hero
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Terry Bogard
- Byleth
- Min Min
- Steve / Alex
- Sephiroth
- Pyra / Mythra
- Kazuya