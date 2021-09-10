How many characters are in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The Nintendo hit, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is nearing the conclusion of its content cycle, and there has never been a better time to get in on the action.

Being the latest in the arena-style fighter series, Ultimate boasts a massive roster, including all of Nintendo’s most iconic characters and every character to appear in the previous Smash Bros. games. Ultimate is also the first game in the series to have DLC that players can purchase. The first of two Fighter Passes had five new fighters while the second will include six.

With all the DLC there are more than enough characters in the game for everyone and it may leave you wondering: How many fighters are in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

How many fighters are in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Image via Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate boasts 81 fighters. Its 82nd and final set will come later this year.

The original cast of characters that were made available with the game on launch included 69 different fighters, but there have been 11 more fighters added since then.

Characters available on launch

Mario

Donkey Kong

Link

Samus

Dark Samus

Yoshi

Kirby

Fox

Pikachu

Luigi

Ness

Captain Falcon

Jigglypuff

Peach

Daisy

Bowser

Ice Climbers

Sheik

Zelda

Dr. Mario

Pichu

Falco

Marth

Lucina

Young Link

Ganondorf

Mewtwo

Roy

Chrom

Mr. Game & Watch

Meta Knight

Pit

Dark Pit

Zero Suit Samus

Wario

Snake

Ike

Pokémon Trainer

Diddy Kong

Lucas

Sonic

King Dedede

Olimar

Lucario

R.O.B

Toon Link

Wolf

Villager

Mega Man

Wii Fit Trainer

Rosalina & Luma

Little Mac

Greninja

Mii Fighter

Palutena

Pac-Man

Robin

Shulk

Bowser Jr.

Duck Hunt

Ryu

Ken

Cloud

Corrin

Boyonetta

Inkling

Ridley

Simon Belmont

Ritcher

King K. Rool

Isabelle

Incineroar

DLC Fighters