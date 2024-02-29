Category:
Final Fantasy

What is the max level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?



Gökhan Çakır

Published: Feb 29, 2024



Once you step into Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s magical world, you might start wondering about your boundaries, in particular, the maximum level you can reach .



Long-time fans of the Final Fantasy franchise have played games in various formats. Most of these titles also come with differing level limits, so there hasn’t been a golden standard set for the series. In my younger days, I hardly ever worried about the maximum level in FF games because I mostly played them for the environment and storytelling. Nowadays, however, I’ve evolved into a trophy hunter and completionist, so knowing the maximum level in FF7 Rebirth is important stuff.

 What is the level cap in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

party members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
The real levels were the friends that we made along the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The maximum level you can reach in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is 70. This milestone also has an achievement tied to it, named Grind It Out. Once you attain level 70 with a character, you automatically unlock this achievement.

As you get lost in FF7 Rebirth’s open world, you accumulate levels to keep up with the game’s chapters. If you’re looking to reach the maximum level, however, sprinkling some side quests and odd jobs into the mix can be of great help.

Considering the level cap in FF7 Remake, released in 2020, was 50, the boost in the maximum level is a surprise since some expected it to be lower, while others hoped for a higher cap. The additional 20 levels increase the overall customization and exploration in the game, but if you’re just in FF7 Rebirth for its story, you can spare yourself the grind.


Read Article Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ending, explained
aerith in final fantasy 7 rebirth

Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ending, explained
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to skip chapter one (Nibelheim) in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Sephiroth in Chapter 1 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to skip chapter one (Nibelheim) in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth difficult modes: Should you choose Easy, Normal or Dynamic?
Cloud holding a sword against someone holding a gun.

Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth difficult modes: Should you choose Easy, Normal or Dynamic?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 29, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.