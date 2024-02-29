What is the max level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Once you step into Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s magical world, you might start wondering about your boundaries, in particular, the maximum level you can reach .

Long-time fans of the Final Fantasy franchise have played games in various formats. Most of these titles also come with differing level limits, so there hasn’t been a golden standard set for the series. In my younger days, I hardly ever worried about the maximum level in FF games because I mostly played them for the environment and storytelling. Nowadays, however, I’ve evolved into a trophy hunter and completionist, so knowing the maximum level in FF7 Rebirth is important stuff.

What is the level cap in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The maximum level you can reach in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is 70. This milestone also has an achievement tied to it, named Grind It Out. Once you attain level 70 with a character, you automatically unlock this achievement.

As you get lost in FF7 Rebirth’s open world, you accumulate levels to keep up with the game’s chapters. If you’re looking to reach the maximum level, however, sprinkling some side quests and odd jobs into the mix can be of great help.

Considering the level cap in FF7 Remake, released in 2020, was 50, the boost in the maximum level is a surprise since some expected it to be lower, while others hoped for a higher cap. The additional 20 levels increase the overall customization and exploration in the game, but if you’re just in FF7 Rebirth for its story, you can spare yourself the grind.