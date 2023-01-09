Final Fantasy XIV offers a variety of content to complete and earn rewards. Alliance Raids are one of the kinds of duties available.

They feature several fights that gather 24 players divided into three teams of eight members each. Each expansion features three Alliance raids, and Euphrosyne is the second one to release as part of Endwalker. It’s being introduced with the 6.3 update in January 2023.

It brings players to trace back the history of Ancient Gods, where they’re required to prove their strength.

How to unlock the Euphrosyne Alliance Raid in Final Fantasy XIV

To unlock the second Alliance Raid from Endwalker, you must first unlock and complete the first one. To do so, you have to end the expansion’s main scenario and complete Aglaia’s quests.

Once it’s done, head to Mor Dhona, this time. At X: 24, Y: 9, you will find an NPC that will be able to give you the blue quest named “Return to the Phantom Realm.” This will bring you back to the area you’ve discovered ahead of the Aglaia raid.

Be sure to choose a job with high-level gear to register for this Alliance Raid. Though those aren’t the most challenging fights to clear, they still require a decent item level.

As part of the 6.3 update, players can also discover the Unreal version of Containment Bay P1T6, a new secret trial, new Island Sanctuary features, and a new gear set to collect by completing the Euphrosyne Alliance Raid.