Final Fantasy XIV players robed in disappointment after closer look at latest Alliance Raid gear

Final Fantasy XIV players are constantly looking forward to the next armor set that drops from various content in the game, but after the Patch 6.3 special site was updated this morning, players are disappointed with the new armor coming from the Alliance Raids.

In Patch 6.3, players will get the new The Myths of the Realm, Part 2: Euphrosyne Alliance Raid gear, and the reaction to the screenshot with all of the new glamour left players feeling a bit on the fence about all of it. Although many were fine with the way it looked, one particular theme was brought up multiple times on social media: robes.

Screengrab via Square Enix

It’s been a common theme lately that the caster and healing classes get some kind of robe in each new Alliance Raid. Caster and healer classes in the Shadowbringers Alliance Raids were NieR Automata themed, but they were also robe-like, and the first Alliance Raid in the Myths of the Realm questline also awarded robe-like armor for those classes.

Aside from many fans feeling like they could have done more than just slapped more robes on certain jobs, there are also some that just aren’t particularly excited about this gear set. A lot of players like the crystals on it, and some are also reserving their opinions until they see the dye channels, but the single overwhelmingly positive opinion on these pieces seems to be the undyed color scheme.

There should be two more Alliance Raids before the release of 7.0, so players are hoping that Square Enix breaks the robe stereotype for casters and healers in the next two iterations of the questline.

The Myths of the Realm, Part 2: Euphrosyne Alliance Raid will release on Jan. 10 along with a bunch of other content the team has planned such as a continuation of MSQ, side quests, new Trials, and more.