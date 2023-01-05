Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 website reveals new Alliance Raid gear

The next Main Scenario Quests will please Reaper mains.

A few days before Patch 6.3 is released in Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix has updated its special website dedicated to it, revealing more art and information about the update.

The skins obtained from the upcoming Alliance Raid, named Euphrosyne, were shown for each category of jobs. It also featured images from the raid fans already discovered in the update’s official video teaser.

Image via Square Enix

The Alliance Raid’s gear features a blue and white palette characteristic of Endwalker‘s overall content and Sharlayan aesthetic.

While some players point out a lack of risk-taking and originality of those gear sets, others like the glowing crystals embedded in metal pieces.

The website includes all details on the upcoming Main Scenario Quests. Players will meet Zero, which Reaper mains should already know, and will pursue a foe using this job in the frozen land of Garlemald.

Image via Square Enix

A new structure for the Island Sanctuary is also part of that website for Patch 6.3, and the developer wrote animals and more ranks will be discovered in the update, as well as user interface improvements.

The developer still remains silent about the upcoming trial, however, which is labeled as a “secret.”

The content planned to release a little bit further down the line, alongside Patch 6.35, is also included in the special website. It reminds players they can look forward to more Manderville quests and weapons, Loporrit tribal quests, more custom deliveries, a new Treasure map, and more.

Official images of the upcoming mounts and minions were also disclosed. Players will be able to get a new pink elephant and airship mounts, as well as mini ghost and corgi minions across the next two updates.

The 6.3 update, named “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble,” will release next Tuesday, Jan. 10.