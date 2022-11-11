When does Patch 6.3 release in Final Fantasy XIV?

The update was delayed by a few weeks.

Endwalker has now nearly released one year ago, and players keep discovering new content while waiting for the next expansion of Final Fantasy XIV.

The update 6.25 brought many new features to discover last month, including the Omicron beast tribe, Hildibrand sidequests, balance changes, and more.

The next major update will be Patch 6.3. It will bring more Main Scenario Quests (MSQ), a new dungeon called Lapis Manalis, a new trial including its Extreme version, the Unreal version of Containment Bay P1T6 trial, and more.

Here’s when the update 6.3 will release in FFXIV.

When will Patch 6.3 release in FFXIV?

The update 6.3 will be called “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble” and will release in early January 2023, the developer revealed in the latest Live Letter from the Producer. It aired on Nov. 11 and detailed information on the update, including this release window.

It was initially scheduled for December. The developer, however, has delayed its release window for a month. “It would be too stressful to release it at the end of the year,” FFXIV producer and game director Naoki Yoshida said in the latest Live Letter from the Producer.

This article will be updated when more information are available on the matter.