Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 75 gives final update on Patch 6.3 content

The most recent Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter from the Producer gave fans the final look at what is coming in Patch 6.3. The update is a big one, and there is a lot of information the team had to cover in order to let players know what to look forward to.
The first bit of information that is almost always given in the second part of Live Letters for patch updates is the date that it’s coming. Patch 6.3 is coming on Jan. 10, 2023, with a small update to follow about two weeks later for small tweaks and the new Ultimate that was teased in the last Live Letter and in the trailer for the update.
Here is everything that producer Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida announced during Live Letter 75, which serves as Part Two of the content updates for Patch 6.3.
- New Main Scenario Quests
- New Sidequests
- Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues
- Players must complete Patch 6.1 quest “Small Business, Big Dreams” and the Four Lords quest series in order to continue.
- Tales of Newfound Adventure continue
- Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures – Coming in patch 6.35
- Further Manderville Weapons – Coming in Patch 6.35
- New Beast Tribe – Lopporits
- Disciples of the Hand – Crafting quests
- Players must complete Main Scenario Quest “Endwalker” and the Mare Lamentorum sidequest series beginning with “Name That Way.”
- New Dungeon
- Lapis Manalis
- New Trials – nothing mentioned, likely due to story spoilers
- New Unreal Trial
- Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)
- New Alliance Raid
- Euphrosyne
- Ultimate Duty #5 – Patch 6.31 (two weeks after 6.3)
- The Omega Protocol (Ultimate)
- Players must first complete Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage)
- Deep Dungeon #3 – Patch 6.35
- Eureka Orthos
- Players must first complete the quest “Endwalker” and progress to floor 50 of Palace of the Dead
- Duty Support for Heavensward
- Duty support added for:
- The Great Gubal Library
- The Aetherochemical Research Facility
- The Antitower
- Sohr Khai
- Xelphatol
- Baelsar’s Wall
- Job Adjustments
- General adjustments
- Adjustments to usability for certain actions
- Paladin rework
- Significant adjustments extending to action rotations
- Objectives for Paladin rework
- Improve the ability to deal burst damage by adjusting action efficiency and rotations
- Improve versatility by decreasing reliance on damage over time
- Rotations have been shortened to accommodate high-powered actions
- Damage over time effect for Goring Blade and Blade of Valor was removed and their potency adjusted
- Divine Might is now applied after weaponskill combos, allowing an enhanced Holy Spirit to be executed once without casting
- Holy Sheltron’s effect has been changed to reduce damage taken, which enhances defensive capabilities against damage over time
- The previously removed Bulwark ability has been revamped and reintroduced, offering increased defensive capability
- The utility of several other actions and combos have also been adjusted
- PvP Updates
- PvP Season Three begins
- Season Five of Crystalling Conflict
- New arena for Crystalline Conflict – The Clockwork Castletown
- Crafting and Gathering updates
- Tool Enhancement Quests: Splendorous Tools – Patch 6.35
- Players must complete MSQ “Endwalker” and the Disciples of the Land/Hand quest “The Crystalline Mean” in addition to unlocking the Boutique of Splendors by speaking with Mowen in Eulmore
- New Custom Deliveries: Anden
- Collectability values will be displayed for reference when gathering collectible items
- Primary fishing locations, preferred bait, and additional conditions will be added to the Fish Guide
- New spearfishing location in Upper La Noscea
- Island Sanctuary updates
- New sanctuary ranks and visions
- New item rewards
- New materials, crops, animals, and isleworks handicrafts
- New structures
- Improved workshop interfaces (Agenda/Supply and Demand/Earnings report)
- New ways to filter and sort for the Demand Survey, ability to filter by critera, etc.
- Option to collect all available yields/leavings at once
- Animals under care will also be eligible for release upon a new animal’s capture
- Ability to save orchestrion settings
- Island visitors will now hear the islekeep’s orchestrion
- Notifications when visitors spawn onto the island
- Treasure Hunt update
- The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon
- Portal accessible via a new treasure map obtainable and useable in Elpis
- Gold Saucer update
- New course added for Leap of Faith
- Housing update
- Additional wards for all residential areas
- Six regular wards and six subdivisions (1,800 new plots per World)
- Available for purchase using the lottery
- Due to housing availability in existing wards, plots in newly added wards are unavailable for purchase at the following Worlds at this time
- Dynamys DC – Halicarnassus/Maudin/Marilith/Seraph)
- Chaos DC – Phantom/Sagittarius
- Light DC – Alpha/Raiden
- Materia DC – Bismark/Ravana/Sephirot/Sophia/Zurvan
- Wars available to free companies versus private buyers will be detailed on the Lodestone
- UI Improvements
- Icons for damage type will now display in the Battle log and flying text
- Three types – physical, magic, and unique
- Ability to display remaining time for buffs/debuffs in the party list
- Misc updates
- Alternate UI Theme #3 – Clear Blue
- Portraits will now display when using the Duty Finder
- Only party members will display during Alliance Raids
- Expansion of available activities using fashion accessories
- Ability to automatically set your umbrella to open during rain
- Might also be added for snow too, but for now, it’s just rain
- Ability to cast glamours and dye retainer equipment without removing it
- Ability to cast glamours on your own equipment directly from your retainer’s inventory
- Ability to filter newly added items as Sundry Splendors vendors