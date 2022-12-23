Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 75 gives final update on Patch 6.3 content

The most recent Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter from the Producer gave fans the final look at what is coming in Patch 6.3. The update is a big one, and there is a lot of information the team had to cover in order to let players know what to look forward to.

The first bit of information that is almost always given in the second part of Live Letters for patch updates is the date that it’s coming. Patch 6.3 is coming on Jan. 10, 2023, with a small update to follow about two weeks later for small tweaks and the new Ultimate that was teased in the last Live Letter and in the trailer for the update.

Here is everything that producer Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida announced during Live Letter 75, which serves as Part Two of the content updates for Patch 6.3.