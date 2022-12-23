All new Island Sanctuary updates coming in Patch 6.3

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary content has been one of the most popular additions to the Endwalker post-game. And now, after the latest Live Letter from the Producer, players know what else is coming in Patch 6.3.

Island Sanctuaries were added in Patch 6.2, and since then, players have eaten up all of the content it has to offer. Now, there will be more for players to do and accomplish after Patch 6.3 goes live on Jan. 10, 2023.

There is a plethora of new content coming in Patch 6.3, including new sanctuary ranks and visions, new item rewards, new materials, crops, animals, and isleworks handicrafts, and some new structures. There will also be new item rewards, but no details were given about what kind of rewards they’ll be.

There’s still no update on whether players can put outdoor decorations on the island, and producer Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida hasn’t said anything on the topic since the first Live Letter. He gave fans hope that they might be able to place outdoor decorations but didn’t go into detail and didn’t bring it up in Live Letter 75.

One of the biggest updates will be the improved workshop interfaces. The Supply and Demand screen will be getting a large update that will make it easier for players to filter and sort items. The improvements were made based on player feedback, so those looking to maximize their workshops will have a much easier time.

Image via Square Enix

Another update that players have been asking for and will get in 6.3 is the ability to pick up all yields at once instead of going to each individual plot or animal to get their leavings. Animals under the care of Mammets will be eligible for release upon a new animal’s capture.

Lastly, players will be able to save their orchestrion settings, and other players on their island will be able to hear it. There will also be a new notification that pops up when other players visit your island, making it easier to tell when you’ve got friends with you.

All of these things will be added in the 6.3 update that comes on Jan. 10, 2023. There are a plethora of other changes and additions that are coming to the game in that patch as well.