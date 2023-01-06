Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida told players when Island Sanctuaries were just about ready to release that the mode would be getting regular updates, but players didn’t quite expect the volume that they are getting with Patch 6.3.

A ton of new things are coming to Island Sanctuaries, and many of them will improve the quality of life for how players do things around the island. In addition to new animals, gathering points and materials, crafting recipes, and produce, players are getting some in-depth quality-of-life updates for some of the menus in the game.

Quality-of-life updates for Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuaries

The first improvement that players are getting is the ability to filter the kinds of things that show up on the mini-map when they’re gathering. There will be a new configuration that displays only desired gathering points. The menu can be found in the Sanctuary Settings in the islekeep’s index.

Image via Square Enix

The Cropland Management and Pasture Management “Collect All” button has been added, saving time for players who are cultivating plants and animals. Animals can also be released as soon as a new one is caught without having to return to the pasture, making switching animals in and out fairly painless.

The Supply and Demand menu has received a pretty large overhaul. Multiple conditions can now be used when filtering isleworks handicrafts, which might make finding the right handicraft for your workshop a little easier. Even better, the Popularity, Supply, Demand Shift, and Predicted Popularity of a selected isleworks handicraft can now be viewed right in the Set Agenda menu. This information at a glance will be incredibly helpful while switching between the two menus.

Image via Square Enix

Smaller quality-of-life updates such as a red number showing in the Material Allocation window and in the Earnings Report when there is a negative value change are an example of some tiny changes that will be immensely helpful in the day-to-day workings of the isleworks handicrafts.

A plethora of new things are coming to Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuaries

There are a ton of new items, animals, and more that will arrive with Patch 6.3. New animals will be added, which means there will also be more droppings that will be gathered from them. There will be new produce to farm, new gathering points and gatherable materials, a new landmark, a new vision, new materials from foraging expeditions, and new handicrafts.

Image via Square Enix

Island life will also be improved upon since orchestrions will finally continue to play the selected song even after leaving and returning to the island. Other visiting players will be able to hear it, too. Visitors will now display a notification when they visit the island as well.

The new update will be available on Jan. 10 and players will get access to a ton of new content outside of Island Sanctuaries as well.