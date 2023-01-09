Final Fantasy XIV is an MMO that suits a lot of different playstyles. Raids and trials are a big part of the gameplay features, and there are several levels of complexity that players can select from.

Unreal trials belong to the higher range of difficulty in the game. They’re easier than Ultimate and Savage fights, which are the most challenging to complete in the game, but harder than Extreme trials.

Players can complete Unreal trials by knowing the boss’ patterns and their job’s rotation. They don’t need to be perfect nor integrate a fixed group (static) to be sure to clear them, however.

There is always one Unreal trial available in FFXIV, and it’s regularly rotating. Completing it offers rewards through the Faux Hollows minigame. Using its currency, players can purchase accessories, mounts, outfits, and other resources.

Here’s how to unlock Containment Bay P1T6 Unreal, which was released in Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.3 update.

How to unlock Containment Bay P1T6 Unreal in Final Fantasy XIV

How to unlock Containment Bay P1T6

The Containment Bay P1T6 trial is part of the Warring Triad questline from the Heavensward expansion, which can be picked up at level 60.

The first quest is named Gods of Eld. It’s given by Torsefers in The Pillars (X: 11.7, Y: 11.5). You’ll have to complete one trial and a few more quests before beating Sophia, whose fight is unlocked by the quest named Balance unto All.

How to unlock the trial’s Unreal version

The way to unlock FFXIV‘s Containment Bay P1T6 Unreal trial is the same as other Unreal ones. First, you need to complete the quest given in Idyllshire (X: 7, Y: 6), named “Fantastic Mr. Faux.” Then, you can access it using the Duty Finder.

To pick it up, you must first complete the Shadowbringers expansion and reach level 80. Then, simply clear the quest to unlock Unreal trials and their corresponding minigame, Faux Hollows.