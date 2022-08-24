There are many collectibles and resources in Final Fantasy XIV, which means players might get lost at times trying to complete some aspects of the game. There are a lot of things to do, from raiding to farming, and both can offer you countless rewards.
In combat, rewards are linked to most of any trial, raid, or dungeon. Faux Leaves is one of those currencies that can be traded for rewards, such as mounts and minions, including the Troll and Pterosquirrel as the latest items to join the list. They are unlocked at level 80 for players who have completed all of Shadowbringers’ main scenario quests.
There are two steps to obtain those Faux Leaves: complete Unreal trials and then a mini-game in Idyllshire. Here is how to get them.
How to get Faux Leaves in Final Fantasy XIV
To get Faux Leaves, traded for various rewards in Idyllshire, here are the steps to follow:
- Reach level 80, complete Shadowbringers, and unlock Wondrous Tales.
- Speak to the Painfully Ishgardian Man in Idyllshire (X: 7, Y: 6) and pick up the “Keeping Up with the Aliapohs” quest.
- Unlock the Unreal trial and complete it (it’s highly advised to complete the Trial’s Extreme version and watch an Unreal guide before heading to the Duty Finder to join a party).
- You’ll earn the right to play a Faux Hollows mini-game by speaking to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire. It can only be completed once a week.
- Play the mini-game and you’ll earn a certain amount of Faux Leaves.
- According to the Panel revealed, you’ll get more or less Faux Leaves, so you have to bet on your luck and complete it with a bit of tactic. Get a large panel and if you’re unlucky, try and get a Retell by picking a small panel (it’ll allow you to try again, so complete one more Unreal trial and one more mini-game during the week).