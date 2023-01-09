There are a ton of places in Final Fantasy XIV where players can deliver custom things to various NPCs, and Endwalker is getting a new one with Patch 6.3. Players will now have an additional NPC to bring items to and gain a variety of rewards from. Dedicated couriers can complete 12 custom deliveries each week. These can be spread between two NPCs, each of whom allow six deliveries each. There are a plethora of NPCs around Eorzea to give them to, and with Patch 6.3, Anden will join them.

When custom delivers are completed, players can get experience if they’re not level 90 already, gatherer’s scrips, and gil, and the NPC in question’s satisfaction level will increase. Leveling up satisfaction will increase the trust they have with you, but the cap on how many deliveries players can do in a week doesn’t increase like it does with Beast Tribes. It takes four weeks minimum to level a character from zero to rank five.

Here’s how to unlock Anden’s custom deliveries in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the quest for Anden’s custom deliveries

As your Disciple of the Land or Hand, head to The Crystarium to start the quest to unlock Anden’s custom deliveries. Players must have completed the quest “Endwalker” and “Go West, Craftsman” before they can unlock “That’s So Anden”. The quest can be found at X:9.3 Y:11.3 in the Crystarium, which is right by the main Aetheryte when you spawn into the area.

The quest likely won’t take long and players will be able to begin custom deliveries for the little leaf creature after a short interaction with the Supplicant Sheep, which is the NPC that begins “That’s So Anden”. When players level up the custom delivery NPCs, they can typically cast glamours on them, but since Anden is not a humanoid character, it’s likely that the option won’t be available for him.

In order to unlock Anden, players will need a Disciple of the Hand or Land that is at least level 80 and good enough gear to craft or collect the item requested. Checking your ability to craft something is fairly easy: just open up the Character screen and check under Crafting. The resulting menu will show your Craftsmanship/Control and Gathering/Perception under the Attributes tab.