How to get the Bluecoat Cat minion in Final Fantasy XIV

There are multiple minions and cosmetics you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV. How you get them varies as the rewards become available through distinct pieces of content. For those looking for the Bluecoat Cat, it requires a special resource.

The Bluecoat Cat minion unlocks with the Dawntrail expansion in Final Fantasy XIV. When it becomes available for the 7.0 update, you must track it down by exploring the game. We should be able to make it easier for you while playing, especially for anyone who wants to take the Bluecoat Cat minion with them through the Dawntrail main story quests.

Where to get the Bluecoat Cat minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Make your way to the trader to exchange your Sacks of Nuts for the Bluecoat Cat minion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can earn the Bluecoat Cat minion by speaking with Ryubool Ja, the Dawn Hunt Vendor in Tuliyollal. They become an available vendor after you unlock the Hunts in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail. You can only do this after working through the Main Scenario Quests, and completing the Rite of Succession. After you’ve done this, the quest A New Dawn, a New Hunt unlocks in Tuliyollal, and you can gain access to the Hunts for Dawntrail.

From here, after completing this quest, the next step is to earn at least 800 Sacks of Nuts from completing these hunts. Sacks of Nuts are the reward you receive for completing these tasks, and then you can take them to Ryubool Ja to exchange them for the Bluecoat Cat minion. Hopefully for players, you don’t encounter graphics errors while exploring the city, or error codes.

Like the other minions in Final Fantasy XIV, the Bluecoat Cat does not provide you any benefit and disappears during combat. They purely follow you around and provide you with company during your journey of playing Final Fantasy XIV. They are purely aesthetic, although you can bring them to your private island and have them wander around this location if you like seeing them roam.

Outside of completing these Hunts, the Bluecoat Cat is unavailable otherwise. It’s not a tradeable minion, nor is it something you can see on the Market Board. If you haven’t unlocked any of the Hunts in Final Fantasy XIV, the Grand Company you joined, complete their starting quests and then work your way through the Clan Hunts from the Heavensward expansion.

