All SIghting Log locations in Final Fantasy XIV
All Sighting Log locations in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Where will you go and what will you see in Dawntrail?
You can find multiple wonderful locations to explore and sights to see while playing Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail. With a new region to dive into, there are several areas where you can add to your Sighting Log, providing you rewards for tracking down specific locations.

Trying to find every sightseeing spot in Dawntrail can be a taxing experience. If you don’t know where to go, there’s a good chance you might miss one while working on the Main Scenario Quest or if you’re attempting to grind enough Allagan Tomestones of Aesthetics to prepare for the upcoming raids and Extreme Trials. Luckily for gamers, we can help you and have found all the Sighting Log locations in FFXIV Dawntrail.

How to find all Sighting Log locations in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Use the /lookout emote to collect each location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find a Sighting Log location throughout each new region in Dawntrail. There are ones for Tuliyollal, Urqopacha, Kozama’uka, Yak T’el, Shaaloani, Solution Nine, Heritage Found, and Living Memory. For many of these areas, there are also Aether Currents to gather up, which we highly recommend you do alongside completing this activity if you haven’t already done so. Not only are Aether Currents helpful, but they make moving around the map much easier.

Let’s break down the many areas where you can find the Sighting Log locations and how you get them in FFXIV.

All Heritage Found Sighting Log locations in Final Fantasy XIV

There are six Sighting Logs in Heritage Found. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

There are six locations you need to visit to find all the Sighting Logs in Heritage Found.

Sighting Log NameCoordinates
Archeo AlexandriaX:9.3, Y:37.3
Crackling ChasmX:20.4, Y:25.3
EverkeepX:17.5, Y:5.1
The NameslatesX:25.5, Y:34.3
The OutskirtsX:20.3, Y:7.8
The ThunderyardsX:33.3, Y:13.5

All Kozama’uka Sighting Log locations in Final Fantasy XIV

These are the six locations for your Sighting Log. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

These are the six locations where you can complete your Sighting Log for the Kozama’uka region.

Sighting Log NameCoordinates
Breath BetweenX:24.8, Y:19.0
Cave KikitolaX:18.3, Y:20.5
EathenshireX:10.9, Y:28.4
House of Winds HighX:9.0, Y:11.8
KozanuakiyX:34.5, Y:10.9
Marsh LigakaX:28.6, Y:28.8

All Living Memory Sighting Log locations in Final Fantasy XIV

There are six Sighting Log locations in Living Memory. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

You can find these six Sighting Log locations while exploring the Living Memory region.

Sighting Log NameCoordinates
Asyle VolcaneX:30.2, Y:18.6
Canal TownX:19.1, Y:33.3
Meso TerminalX:21.7, Y:36.1
Steps of the SpeakerX:30.4, Y:7.5
Windspath GardensX:6.5, Y:13.3
YesterlandX:28.7, Y:29.3

All Shaaloani Sighting Log locations in Final Fantasy XIV

There are five areas to visit in Shaaloani for your Sighting log. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

You need to add these five locations to your Sighting Log while exploring Shaaloani. The Lake Toari one is underwater and requires diving to find it. The Hhusatahwi is on the second floor of the saloon.

Sighting Log NameCoordinates
HhusatahwiX:28.6, Y:30.1
Lake ToariX:32.5, Y:13.4
MehwahhetsoanX:27.6, Y:11.7
Mount LaozensasyaX:10.7, Y:12.4
Pyaayehe’yaX:13.3, Y:34.5

All Solution Nine Sighting Log locations in Final Fantasy XIV

There are five locations to visit in Solution Nine. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

You can find these five sights while exploring the Solution Nine city.

Sighting Log NameCoordinates
MosaicX:5.6, Y:14.5
Nexus ArcadeX:7.7, Y:13.5
Residential SectorX:4.1, Y:16.8
ResolutionX:11.0, Y:5.4
True VueX:22.2, Y:15.4

All Tuliyollal Sighting Log locations in Final Fantasy XIV

These are the five locations you can find for the Sighting Log while exploring Tuliyollal.

Sighting Log NameCoordinates
Bayside BevyX:12.0, Y:14.1
High Tide HarborX:14.8, Y:15.1
Hunu’iliyX:18.3, Y:3.1
The For’ard CabinsX:10.3, Y:22.1
The Resplendent QuarterX:7.8, Y:10.7

All Urqopacha Sighting Log locations in Final Fantasy XIV

All six sighting locations in Urqopacha. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

These are the six locations you need to track down for your Sighting Log while exploring Urqopacha.

Sighting Log NameCoordinates
Chirqagur SalternX:21.9, Y:35.1
Naryor GronaX:34.7, Y:25.4
Miplu’s Mate GardenX:14.5, Y:8.8
Shades of GriefX:26.5, Y:24.0
WachumpeloX:29.1, Y:12.5
Worqor Lar DorX:8.9, Y:22.1

All Yak T’el Sighting Log locations in Final Fantasy XIV

These are the six locations you must visit in Yak T’el. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

These are the six locations you need to visit for your Sighting Log in Yak T’el. One of them is underwater, on the northwest side of the map, and the other is at the center. You can only reach the center location if you’ve unlocked flying for your mount.

Sighting Log NameCoordinates
CholiselvaasX:24.3, Y:23.4
Iq Br’aaxX:11.5, Y:14.2
Iq Rrax TsolyX:33.0, Y:6.4
The Ja Ttika HeartlandX:19.4, Y:32.4
The Xobr’it CinderfieldX:29.5, Y:15.1
Tree of Living LightX:25.1, Y:27.2
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.