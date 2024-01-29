Hardwood is one of the many resources you’ll have to track down while playing Enshrouded. As you progress through the many quests, you and your group will unlock more crafting projects to help expand your base, and Hardwood will become a requirement.

Recommended Videos

Like many of the resources you’ve encountered in Enshrouded, it’s all about narrowing down the correct region you need to visit. There are specific resources you can find along the way, and they might appear in several locations, but knowing how to get Hardwood to drop is crucial. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Hardwood in Enshrouded.

Where to find Hardwood in Enshrouded

Search through the Revelwood region to find trees with vines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hardwood is a much easier resource to find than you might expect in Enshrouded as it drops from huge trees. The trees you need to find are going to be the ones with large, heavy vines underneath them, wrapped around the base, and they’re also the ones that take you a bit of time to chop down.

These are the types of trees you can find in the Revelwood region of Enshrouded, to the south of the Ancient Spire for Revelwood, to the northeast of the Farmer’s Ancient Vault. Notably, these trees must have large vines surrounding their base, with distinct leaves sticking out from them. If they only have a green color or what looks like moss, they won’t drop Hardwood; instead, you’ll only receive the standard wood logs. Hardwood trees do drop twigs, and those are always good to grab.

When I tackle cutting down these trees in Enshrouded, they take a full stamina bar of chopping from my basic axe. Thankfully, I haven’t had to use an advanced axe to cut them down, but I’m sure superior tools would shorten the time it takes to receive Hardwood. After you’ve finished chopping from these giant trees, all the resources will appear on the ground, and you can pick them up to bring them back to your base. While you’re out and about, you might also want to grab some water, especially if you’re also trying to cultivate a farm to gather resources like plant fiber.

When you have enough Hardwood at your base, speak with your Carpenter about what you can do. You can complete a handful of crafting projects in Enshrouded, enriching your base and making it more of a liveable space. Revelwood is usually the second or third area you can visit during your Enshrouded exploration, so you shouldn’t have to spend too much time searching for Hardwood, but identifying the correct trees that drop this resource will make trying to find it much easier.