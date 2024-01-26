Can you change your character’s appearance in Enshrouded?

If you’ve played games that let you create a character, odds are you’ve been occasionally unsatisfied with their finished look. Enshrouded offers the same possibility, so it’s best to land on a character’s appearance you enjoy from the start.

That’s not always the case, though. Maybe you’ve grown tired of your character’s face after a bit, or maybe you’re just after a change. We’re guilty of it, too—I killed a Hunter and a Titan in Destiny 2 just to get them to look better.

Several games offer the chance to change your appearance. After six years, for instance, Destiny 2 will let players remake their characters (where was this feature before I sacrificed two of my guardians to the fashion gods?). Despite its somewhat detailed character creator, however, Enshrouded doesn’t seem to be in the same field.

Does Enshrouded let you change your appearance?

You can’t change your character’s appearance in Enshrouded. Once you make your character, it’s final, and the only aspect of them you can change is their name.

The only way we’ve found to circumvent this (which is not much of a hack at all) is by creating a new character. Characters and worlds are independent of each other in Enshrouded, meaning you can create a new Flameborn and have access to everything that’s been built in your world—including unlocked NPCs, settlements, and more.

That He-Man haircut didn’t grow on us at all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your new character will come fresh off the Cinder Vessel, though, without any levels or inventory items. If you’re already invested in your Flameborn, this may not be an option, but if you’re early into the game (or just desperately want a fresh start), this is the closest alternative during the game’s early-access launch.

Enshrouded is still in early access, however. This means the developers are still taking in player feedback in the game’s direction going forward, including through its Feature Upvote page. This site gathers requests from the fan base, with the ability to vote on helpful suggestions. Depending on player interest and logistical concerns, Keen Games may add the ability to change your character’s appearance in the future. As it stands, though, Enshrouded players have no way of changing their characters’ appearances.