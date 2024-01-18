Destiny 2 to finally increase Glimmer cap, add Guardian re-customization after player demands

In Bungie’s first TWID blog of the year, posted today, the developer has already announced two major changes coming to Destiny 2 that the player base has been clamoring for since the game launched in 2017.

Starting on Jan. 30 with update 7.3.4, Destiny 2’s Glimmer cap is getting doubled. The tight 250,000 Glimmer cap that has been the source of many frustrations within the community is being upgraded to 500,000—a change that felt inevitable after Legendary Shards were removed and dependency on Glimmer as a currency grew. More exciting than that for the fashion-focused, though, an update prior to The Final Shape is finally giving players the opportunity to re-customize their Guardians—a first in Destiny 2’s decade-long existence.

Players long thought the ability to customize their pre-established Guardians was a pipe dream. Image via Bungie

“You will be able to modify the appearance of your Guardians anytime, without cost or limit to the number of changes,” the blog reads. “To do so, you’ll only need to launch Destiny 2 and you’ll notice a new option when you hover over a character at the character selection screen.”

It isn’t, however, total freedom. Everything from a Guardian’s body type to their facial markings can be tweaked, but their origin—Human, Exo, or Awoken—remains permanent. This is more than likely due to how a character’s origin can influence certain dynamic components of dialogue. Awoken Guardians, for example, get a lot of unique interactions within the Dreaming City, which undoubtedly is a lot harder to update on the fly than simple visual changes to a character’s look.

Bungie also said the seasonal Synthweave bounty cap is going to be reset in an update scheduled for March, compensating for the extended length of Season of the Wish. “We hope being able to customize your characters freely will help you refine—or redefine—your beloved Guardians for years to come,” the devs said.

The Glimmer cap upgrade is more of a necessity than a quality-of-life improvement at this point in Destiny 2’s life cycle. As more and more currencies have been removed from the game’s economy, Glimmer’s become essential to everything from crafting to engram focusing, and the prices Bungie has implemented are steep. With a cap of 500,000, the majority of players will have the opportunity to accrue a much larger bank of savings, rather than finding themselves in need of more Glimmer after only focusing two or three Nightfall weapons.

While the update to the Glimmer cap has a definitive release date of Jan. 30, character customization has only been confirmed to be arriving before the launch of The Final Shape on June 4.