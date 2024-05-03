The best Dual Katana build in Elden Ring

Dual wielding in Elden Ring isn’t just a cool-looking gimmick. The extra attack speed, attack pattern, and ranges can make a build like Dual Katanas exceptionally efficient. Let’s look into the ways this playstyle can tick.

There are quite a few options for Katana builds, from pure Dexterity to even Dexterity and Intelligence routes. This build focuses on the strongest part of Elden Ring‘s Katanas—easy access to bleed.

Best stats for a Dual Katana build in Elden Ring

Prepare to bleed them for all they’re worth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The following stats are for a level 120 build. Your best starting class is Samurai, though most starts can get to these stat spreads without much issue.

Vigor: 40

40 Mind: 11

11 Endurance: 15

15 Strength: 16

16 Dexterity: 60

60 Intelligence: Nine

Nine Faith: Eight

Eight Arcane: 40

From the base Samurai, getting your Dexterity to the soft cap of 60 and your Arcane to 40 is very important. This build prioritizes bleeding out your foes through Arcane-scaling weapons like the Bleed affinity and River of Blood. Building your character to cap out these highly aggressive stats is a great way to deal high damage and improve your bleed-out.

The other stats might be more interesting. 40 Vigor is not quite a soft cap, but is around where you get diminishing returns for every Vigor level. 1,450 Health is good enough to tank many hits without dying, which is good enough for us. 16 Strength is a bit high, but it allows us to use all Katanas—excluding the Nagakiba—without an issue. A few points into Endurance ensures you can wield two Katanas and still wear good armor.

Tip: Too Much Strength? No Problem. This build assumes you’d like to switch through all Katana options during play, except for the Nagakiba. For a purely optimal build, 12 Strength is all you realistically need. 12 Strength is enough to wield all Katanas except the Strength-based Meteoric Ore Blade, the Hand of Malenia, and the Nagakiba.

As you approach endgame, levels in Arcane, Vigor, and Endurance can be very useful. Depending on how much you like your Katanas’ weapon skills, you may want to invest more into Mind.

Best weapons for a Dual Katana build in Elden Ring

Every point of bleed counts, since you’re going to be applying a lot of it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Out of the eight Katanas in Elden Ring, three are worth recommending for the build. The Rivers of Blood provide excellent bleed, some Arcane scaling, and good base damage. The Hand of Malenia has amazing base damage and good Dexterity scaling, without being as reliant on Bleed. And a Bleed or Occult Uchigatana is a great off-hand option, giving you some access to weapon buffs and greases otherwise impossible to put on unique weapons.

Realistically, dual-wielding Rivers of Blood or Hands of Malenia is your end goal, depending on the boss. While we believe Rivers of Blood is the strongest Katana for dual-wielding, some bosses are fully immune to Hemorrhage—like the Elden Beast. Having backup Katanas that are less reliant on bleed is a necessary evil. Sadly, both Rivers of Blood and Hands of Malenia are from once-per-run sources—though, you can get the Hand of Malenia as soon as you enter New Game Plus, if you save a copied Remembrance of the Rot Goddess.

You also want to find a ranged weapon for annoying combat situations. Aggroing enemies or cheesing bosses is a lot easier with a bow. The Serpent Bow provides access to Arcane Scaling as well as poison on every shot. It’s not impossible to poison—or even Rot—an approaching enemy before they get to you. Then, tearing them apart with your Katanas is simple.

Best armor for a Dual Katana build in Elden Ring

One of the few armor pieces to give a percentage damage bonus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your low endurance makes armor a bit simple, as only a select few armor sets don’t put you into heavy load. Malenia’s armor, for instance, can keep you in medium load. The headpiece, though, should be between the White Mask for a damage increase on bleed or the Okina’s Mask for a static bonus to Dexterity. Alternatively, you can use the Albinauric Mask to patch up your Arcane.

The White Mask is your go-to option, though it requires you to get to the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum area. Your reward is a 10 percent damage boost whenever you land a Bleed, which is quite often with this setup. As long as your enemy can be bled, this mask should be on your face. However, if your enemies cannot be bled or are very resistant to Hemorrhage, then the Okina Mask for a plus-three to Dexterity suffices. That damage bonus is quite small but is present.

Alternatively, if you’re using an Occult Uchigatana, you should use the Albinauric Mask to improve your Arcane. This plus-four to Arcane is countered by a 10 percent reduction to your Crimson Tear Flask healing. But, realistically, this is a very minor setback—especially once you have all of the Sacred Tears the game has to offer. You can use the Silver Tear Mask for a larger Arcane boost of eight. But, the five percent decrease to your attack damage is usually not worth it.

Best Talismans for a Dual Katana build in Elden Ring

You hit surprisingly hard by endgame. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Talismans for the Dual Katana build focus on bleed damage, defense, and hitting consecutively. Depending on the fight, you can swap out some of these options for generic damage increases or damage reduction.

Lord of Blood’s Exultation: A flat 20 percent bonus to your attack damage whenever you bleed your foe is extremely good. Get it from the dungeon in the Subterranean Shunning Ground, but be ready to swap it out if the boss you fight isn’t weak to bleeding.

A flat 20 percent bonus to your attack damage whenever you bleed your foe is extremely good. Get it from the dungeon in the Subterranean Shunning Ground, but be ready to swap it out if the boss you fight isn’t weak to bleeding. Rotten Winged Sword Insignia: The reward for Millicent’s quest where you fight her siblings with her, this Talisman boosts iterative attacks by up to 13 percent. Considering you’re dual-wielding, you can very easily get to the maximum attack bonus and crush foes beneath a deluge of damage.

The reward for Millicent’s quest where you fight her siblings with her, this Talisman boosts iterative attacks by up to 13 percent. Considering you’re dual-wielding, you can very easily get to the maximum attack bonus and crush foes beneath a deluge of damage. Erdtree’s Favor +2: A flat bonus to all stats is excellent, especially since your carrying capacity could use a bit of help. While the four percent health and 10 percent stamina are a bit low, the eight percent equip load is the difference between Malenia’s armor forcing heavy rolls or medium rolls.

A flat bonus to all stats is excellent, especially since your carrying capacity could use a bit of help. While the four percent health and 10 percent stamina are a bit low, the eight percent equip load is the difference between Malenia’s armor forcing heavy rolls or medium rolls. Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman: A flat 20 percent bonus to your physical protection is great for nearly every boss in Elden Ring. Though, you’ll have to brave the Haligtree for it.

If you’re fighting an enemy that resists Bleed, we recommend swapping the Lord of Rot’s Exultation for this:

Millicent’s Prosthesis: This functions similarly to the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, but replaces around two percent damage for a plus-five Dexterity bonus.

This functions similarly to the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, but replaces around two percent damage for a plus-five Dexterity bonus. Ritual Sword Talisman: A 10 percent damage buff, as long as you’re full health, isn’t too hard to keep active. This option is just in the Lux Ruins of the early Altus Plateau, so you can get it almost immediately.

