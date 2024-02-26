Finishing a complete run of Elden Ring is enough of an accomplishment in itself, but that’s not enough for some gamers.

Once the credits roll on your initial Elden Ring journey, you can begin a new game with a new character, or continue using that original one in New Game Plus, in what the game calls a “New Journey.”

Here’s how to start New Game Plus in Elden Ring.

How can I start New Game Plus in Elden Ring?

After you defeat the final boss in Elden Ring, you’ll be prompted if you want to “Begin Journey 2.” If you’re ready for New Game Plus, select yes, and get ready to start over from the beginning at a higher difficulty.

All of your levels/stats and most of your equipment will carry over to New Game Plus. In NG+ and each subsequent new journey, enemies will deal more damage and have more health, but you’ll also receive more Runes from each enemy defeated.

How to start New Game Plus after saying no

If you say “no” to the above prompt the first time, you can begin New Game Plus, or “Journey 2,” at the Table of Lost Grace at Roundtable Hold.

Roundtable Hold has been your base of operations throughout Elden Ring, and the table at its center is a site of grace itself that can be interacted with like any others in the game. But it has the “Begin Journey 2” option that the others do not, and this is how you begin New Game Plus.

The Table of Lost Grace can be found on the map in the far bottom left corner, far away from the rest of the continent. Once you select “Begin Journey 2,” you’ll begin your New Game Plus adventure.

Good luck out there, Tarnished. You’ll need it.