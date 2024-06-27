How to get the Two-Handed Sword Talisman in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC adds a multitude of powerful items to bolster your builds. The Two-Handed Sword Talisman is for you if you like to two-hand your weapon. Here’s how to get your hands on it.

Where to find the Two-Handed Sword Talisman in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Talisman is in a chest guarded by a strong foe. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

You can find the Two-Handed Sword Talisman in the highest room of the Temple Town Ruins, southwest of Rauh Base.

You can get here by heading westward from the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace. If you have yet to discover Ancient Ruins, head north through the short caves from Moorth Ruins Site of Grace in Scadu Atlas and turn west once you reach the green swampy area.



Once you get to Temple Town Ruins, climb up the broken-down walls to reach the highest room. I’d suggest using Torrent to make the parkour easier. As for enemies in the area, be careful of the Horned Warrior right outside the room holding the chest. You can run past him to loot the Talisman we’re after. Alternatively, you can take your time to defeat him for a chance at the Horned Warrior’s Sword.

Two-Handed Sword Talisman item description

The item description for the Two-Handed Sword Talisman reads:

“A talisman depicting a warrior two-handing a sword. Enhances attacks with two-handed weapons. The horned warriors were fitting figureheads for the military might of the tower they kept watch over, their deft attacks slashing through any and all foes.”

Two-Handed Sword Talisman stats

The Two-Handed Sword Talisman boosts your damage for two-handed normal and heavy attacks by 15 percent.

Keep in mind, though, that the Talisman does not work with dual-wielding two weapons or for paired weapons like the Starscourge Greatsword or fists.

The Two-Handed Sword Talisman works great in Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana builds, arguably one of the best weapons in the Elden Ring DLC.

