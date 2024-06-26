Best Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana build in Elden Ring

The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana is a fantastic new weapon introduced in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Obtained through a quick and easy boss fight, it can help you take down some of the DLC’s most formidable enemies. Here’s our Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana build.

Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana build in Shadow of the Erdtree

Obtaining it is super easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana is, well, a Great Katana. It’s a new weapon type added in Shadow of the Erdtree, and there are many other good options around the Lands of Shadow. Here’s where to find it and what stats to prioritize for maximum effect:

Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana location

The weapon’s Ash of War can do a ton of damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana is located in the Dragon’s Pit dungeon and dropped by the Ancient-Dragon Man boss found in the area. We have a dedicated guide on how to take down the boss and clear the dungeon itself, and you should definitely check it out to make your life a whole lot easier. The boss fight is easy, so don’t expect any particular requirements to beat it.

Best stats for Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana

The Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana looks super flashy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This weapon scales primarily and equally with Dexterity and Strength. Though it applies solid Bleed, it doesn’t scale with Arcane, so you can leave that out from this build and relocate the planned stat points into something else. All stats in Elden Ring have a soft cap of 60, so if you want to focus on Strength and Dexterity don’t go beyond that, or you will just be wasting points. The Dragon’s Hunter Great Katana has C scaling with both of these stats, and they will provide you with equal damage.

Best Talismans for Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana

The Shard of Alexander boosts your Ash of War damage by a significant amount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like all other Katanas, you should take a Lord of Blood’s Exultation Talisman that grants you additional attack power every time Blood loss occurs near you. A Shard of Alexander should also be considered because the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana has a fantastic Ash of War that would greatly benefit from the increased damage. The DLC-specific Two-Handed Sword Talisman also works well with any two-handed weapon, the Great Katana included. You might want to take a defensive Talisman for a safe measure or one of the stat-increasing ones such as Radagon’s Soreseal.

Best armor for Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana

I use Rakshasa’s armor set for maximum damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rakshasa’s armor set is incredible in terms of boosting your damage output. Taking this alongside the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana and all the other attack power-increasing items would make you a true force to be reckoned with. But keep in mind that equipping the armor set makes you more vulnerable to incoming damage.

