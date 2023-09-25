A new era in EA Sports’ long-running soccer franchise has begun and it is transferring into the mobile game, which is now dubbed EA FC Mobile.

Significant changes to the game for the latest edition include new Impact Controls, great customization of your players and squad, a new broadcast experience, and officially licensed UEFA Competitions like the Champions League and Europa League.

Like the console game, EA FC Mobile has an eye-watering amount of players and clubs, with over 18,000 players across 650 teams and over 30 leagues.

Players transferring over from FIFA Mobile will receive additional rewards based on their OVR, while Founders Points can be earned for being among the first players to play the game — a mechanic similar to the one in EA FC 24, which also provides additional rewards for Founders.

All this and more is coming with the launch of the game, which is now right around the corner.

EA FC Mobile has plenty of new features. Image via EA Sports.

When is EA FC Mobile released?

EA FC Mobile releases on Sept. 26 and serves as a reset to the game, much like the main game does, with players losing their player items, coins, records, vanity items, and the like, but retaining their User Name and any Points balance.

The game will be available on the App Store and Play Store, depending on your mobile platform, although it’s worth remembering that the servers will likely be flooded at launch and you may encounter some issues.

How to download EA FC Mobile

If you’ve previously installed FIFA Mobile, you’ll simply need to update the app when the title goes live to change it to EA FC Mobile and can then access all the new features while beginning the start of your new journey.

Should you not have FIFA Mobile installed, you will be able to search for EA FC Mobile in your applicable app store to download the game, which is free.

