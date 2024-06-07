The Euro 2024 Path to Glory is on and we may finally see a 99 OVR card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

It will take until after the regular portion of the season is done and dusted, but we’re finally set to see a 99 OVR player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team thanks to the launch of new dynamic Path to Glory items for Euro 2024 and Copa America.

Recommended Videos

Team of the Season failed to deliver and was an overall disappointing piece of content, considering its status as the quintessential endgame Ultimate Team promo event. Not a single player over 97 OVR was suspicious at the time, but it’s now clear that EA was setting the stage for its Euro 2024 content to be the actual Thanos of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Enter Path to Glory and Greats of the Game, a massive double release that kicks off the Festival of Football in EA FC 24 that will continue throughout June and July. The former takes the bulk of the space with a total of 30 players, 20 from Euro 2024 and 10 from Copa America. Greats of the Game are represented by 12 legends of European and American soccer divided into eight Icons and four Heroes.

While Path to Glory players are capped out at 96 OVR, their dynamic nature opens the door wide open for one or more players to earn upgrades all the way up to 99 OVR. The way the upgrade path is laid out, any of the seven 96-rated players whose nation wins either Euro 2024 or Copa America is guaranteed to end up with a 99 OVR card by the end of the event.

Greats of the Game come with higher starting ratings, with Rivaldo being the best at a 97 OVR. But their much more limited upgrade path means there will be no 99 OVR Icon or Hero in EA FC 24 unless there’s another major release during the summer.

All Euro 2024 Path to Glory players in EA FC 24

CB: Ruben Dias – 96 OVR (Manchester City and Portugal)

CB: William Saliba – 96 OVR (Arsenal and France)

RW: Bukayo Saka – 96 OVR (Arsenal and England)

CM: Pedri – 96 OVR (Barcelona and Spain)

GK: Jan Oblak – 96 OVR (Atletico Madrid and Slovenia)

RB: Kyle Walker – 95 OVR (Manchester City and England)

LM: Federico Chiesa – 95 OVR (Juventus and Italy)

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 95 OVR (Napoli and Georgia)

CM: Frenkie de Jong – 95 OVR (Barcelona and Netherlands)

CM: Marcel Sabitzer – 95 OVR (Borussia Dortmund and Austria)

CB: Josko Gvardiol – 94 OVR (Manchester City and Croatia)

ST: Romelu Lukaku – 94 OVR (Roma and Belgium)

ST: Deniz Undav – 94 OVR (Stuttgart and Germany)

CB: Milan Skriniar – 93 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain and Slovakia)

CF: Leandro Trossard – 93 OVR (Arsenal and Belgium)

CM: Orkun Kökçü – 92 OVR (Benfica and Turkey)

LM: Nicola Zalewski – 92 OVR (Roma and Poland)

ST: Patrik Schick – 92 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen and Czechia)

CB: Attila Szalai – 91 OVR (Freiburg and Hungary)

CM: Saša Lukić – 91 OVR (Fulham and Serbia)

It coming home would guarantee Bukayo Saka gets a maxed-out Path to Glory card. Image via EA

All Copa America Path to Glory players in EA FC 24

CB: Eder Militao – 96 OVR (Real Madrid and Brazil)

CM: Rodrigo De Paul – 96 OVR (Atletico Madrid and Argentina)

LB: Alphonso Davies – 95 OVR (Bayern Munchen and Canada)

CDM: Tyler Adams – 95 OVR (Bournemouth and USA)

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur – 95 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur and Uruguay)

ST: Julian Alvarez – 94 OVR (Manchester City and Argentina)

RW: Miguel Almiron – 93 OVR (Newcastle United and Paraguay)

ST: Miguel Borja – 93 OVR (River Plate and Colombia)

ST: Michail Antonio – 92 OVR (West Ham United and Jamaica)

CDM: Edson Alvarez – 92 OVR (West Ham United and Mexico)

Brazil-Argentina in the Copa America final would be a dream come true for Ultimate Team fans. Image via EA

All Greats of the Game players in EA FC 24

Icons

LW: Rivaldo – 97 OVR (Brazil)

ST: Kenny Dalglish – 97 OVR (Scotland)

GK: Peter Schmeichel – 96 OVR (Denmark)

CB: Nemanja Vidic – 96 OVR (Serbia)

CM: Michael Ballack – 95 OVR (Germany)

CAM: Gheorghe Hagi – 95 OVR (Romania)

ST: Davor Suker – 95 OVR (Croatia)

LM: Pavel Nedved – 94 OVR (Czechia)

Heroes

ST: Antonio Di Natale – 96 OVR (Italy)

LB: Joan Capdevila – 96 OVR (Spain)

ST: Diego Forlan – 95 OVR (Uruguay)

LM: DaMarcus Beasley – 94 OVR (USA)

The Greats of the Game can’t quite reach that elusive 99 OVR, even with upgrades. Image via EA

We’ll follow the upgrade progression of each player as Euro 2024 and Copa America unfold in the coming weeks in our dedicated Path to Glory tracker. Make sure to visit regularly so you don’t miss out on the best players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy