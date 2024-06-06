All Euro 2024 game modes in EA FC 24, explained

The club season may be over, but soccer isn’t going anywhere. The European Championship kicks off next week and will be supported by related EA FC 24 content. We’ll explain every Euro 2024 game mode in EA FC 24.

The Euro 2024 feature went live in EA FC 24 on June 6 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The jump to EA FC Mobile will come on June 12. Game modes and various content will be introduced until the campaign ends on July 25.

Several Euro 2024 game modes will be available in EA FC 24 throughout the tournament, offering different experiences to players on PC, consoles, and mobile. Here’s a rundown of everything that is to come in June and July.

EA FC 24 Euro 2024 game modes, explained

Kick-off mode

In Kick-off mode, you can challenge your friends locally or the CPU AI in a Euro 2024-themed one-off match. You can pick any of the qualified teams or any other European national team available in Euro 2024 and play in a tournament setting. Once the festivities are underway, the “Match of the Day” selection will allow you to play every single Euro 2024 game as it’s happening in real-time.

Online Friendlies

The most self-explanatory Euro 2024 game mode allows you to play Online Friendlies against other players using any European national team, qualified or not. Cross-platform compatibility is available for players within the same console generation.

Tournament mode

The single-player Tournament mode lets you go through the entirety of Euro 2024 and win the gold medal with your favorite nation all the way from the group stage and up to the final. You can pick one of the qualified nations or completely alter history and win it all with a European nation that didn’t make it to the event in reality. This is probably the only way Erling Haaland can become a European champion on the national level.

Lead Your Nation

If playing with the whole team is too easy for you, you can Lead Your Nation to the trophy by controlling a single footballer. You can become any existing Euro 2024 star or fully immerse yourself by creating your own player and captaining any side you like on the way to Berlin.

You can Lead Your Nation with a real player or with your own custom one. Image via EA

The European Journey

The European Journey isn’t a game mode by itself, more so a reward system based on your performance in other Euro 2024 game modes. Completing challenges ranging from selecting your favorite national side to winning Euro 2024 in Tournament mode will grant you rewards in various EA FC 24 modes, like Ultimate Team, Clubs, Player Career, or Manager Career.

Euro 2024 in Ultimate Team

Euro 2024 will make headway in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as well. New content will come out weekly, with upgradeable Path to Glory cards already confirmed for the start of the tournament. Other Euro 2024 Ultimate Team events we are almost certain to see are the Best of the Group Stage, Greats of the Game, which will include legends who’ve shone at previous European Championships, and finally, the Team of the Tournament in July.

Euro 2024 in EA FC Mobile

Euro 2024 will come to EA FC Mobile later, on June 12, with slightly cut down content. Tournament mode will be retained in the same state, providing the full experience against the CPU AI. Key Match is a mixture between Kick-off and Match of the Day, where mobile players will be able to play a selection of real-world Euro 2024 matches. Unfortunately, Lead Your Nation and The European Journey reward system won’t make the cross to EA FC Mobile.

EA calls its Euro 2024 plug-in The Festival of Football, and by the looks of it, that’s exactly what players will get. There are various game modes for single-player and multiplayer enthusiasts, real-life updates that let you simulate the event as if you were really there, and a reward scheme to sweeten the pot if simply winning Euro 2024 for the sake of it isn’t enough motivation. Mobile players also get a decent piece of the Euro 2024 pie, even if it’s not exactly on par with the premier platforms.

All that’s left is to sit down and enjoy what is set to be a true Festival of Football and hope that Southgate does his usual job and it does not actually come home.

