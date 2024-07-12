Leo Messi is king again: Legend gets 99 OVR card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Even in his twilight years, Lionel Messi remains one of the best players in the world, as proven by Argentina’s march to another Copa America final. EA FC 24’s Team of the Tournament hails Messi as the star of the tournament, giving him the only 99 OVR card.

The champions at this year’s Euro and Copa America tournaments are yet to be determined, but the Ultimate Team schedule is unforgiving, and the Teams of the Tournament for both competitions are out a couple days early. One thing the final outcome couldn’t change is the presence of Leo Messi. The 37-year-old legend is the king of FUT again and is now the proud owner of the only 99 OVR card in either Team of the Tournament.

Going beyond the new release, TOTT Messi is the first card to be released with an original 99 OVR rating in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. So far, there were only three other cards with the maximum rating, but Make Your Mark Virgil van Dijk and Florian Wirtz got there through dynamic upgrades and FUTTIES Erling Haaland is the reward for reaching the highest level during We Are FC Season Eight, which just started, so no one could feasibly have that card at the present moment. With Copa America’s uneven schedule, this could very well be Leo Messi’s final appearance at the event, so it’s fitting he’s seen off with the greatest honor FUT can muster.

Messi’s teammate, Lisandro Martinez, is the second-highest rated player in the Copa America Team of the Tournament. The other cards that could raise interest are Brazil’s duo of wingers Vinicius and Raphinha, as well as Vini’s Real Madrid teammate Federico Valverde, all of whom are rated at 97.

While there is no one on the Euro 2024 side to keep Messi company at the very top, a staggering five players are given 98 OVR. Rumored EA FC 25 cover star Jude Bellingham is the pick of the lot alongside new teammate Kylian Mbappe. Despite being the favorite to lift the trophy, Spain’s two players in EA FC 24’s Team of the Tournament are in the mid-to-low tier of the release. Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz is the standout with a 97-rated card. The controversial Marc Cucurella received a 95 OVR card, much to the dismay of German fans.

EA FC 24 Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament

CAM: Jude Bellingham – 98 OVR (Real Madrid and England)

ST: Kylian Mbappe – 98 OVR (Real Madrid and France)

CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – 98 OVR (Manchester City and Belgium)

CAM: Jamal Musiala – 98 OVR (Bayern Munchen and Germany)

LB: Theo Hernandez – 98 OVR (AC Milan and France)

LW: Cody Gakpo – 97 OVR (Liverpool and Netherlands)

CM: Fabian Ruiz – 97 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain and Spain)

CAM: Bruno Fernandes – 96 OVR (Manchester United and Portugal)

RB: Joshua Kimmich – 96 OVR (Bayern Munchen and Germany)

CM: Christian Eriksen – 96 OVR (Manchester United and Denmark)

CDM: N’Golo Kante – 96 OVR (Al Ittihad and France)

LB: Marc Cucurella – 95 OVR (Chelsea and Spain)

CM: Granit Xhaka – 95 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen and Switzerland)

CM: Stanislav Lobotka – 95 OVR (Napoli and Slovakia)

CB: Marc Guehi – 94 OVR (Crystal Palace and England)

LB: Riccardo Calafiori – 94 OVR (Bologna and Italy)

LB: Ferdi Kadıoğlu – 94 OVR (Fenerbahçe and Turkey)

No one on the Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament was deemed worthy of a 99 OVR rating. Image via EA

EA FC 24 Copa America Team of the Tournament

ST: Lionel Messi – 99 OVR (Inter Miami and Argentina)

ST: Lisandro Martinez – 98 OVR (Inter Milan and Argentina)

LW: Vinicius Jr. – 97 OVR (Real Madrid and Brazil)

RW: Raphinha – 97 OVR (Barcelona and Real Madrid)

CDM: Federico Valverde – 97 OVR (Real Madrid and Uruguay)

CB: Marquinhos – 96 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil)

RB: Jon Aramburu – 95 OVR (Real Sociedad and Venezuela)

CB: Mathias Olivera – 95 OVR (Napoli and Uruguay)

CDM: Jose Martinez – 95 OVR (Philadelphia Union and Venezuela)

GK: Maxime Crepeau – 95 OVR (Portland Timbers and Canada)

CDM: Moises Caicedo – 94 OVR (Chelsea and Ecuador)

RM: Jeremy Sarmiento – 94 OVR (Brighton & Hove Albion and Ecuador)

CB: Davinson Sanchez – 94 OVR (Galatasaray and Colombia)

RB: Daniel Muñoz – 94 OVR (Crystal Palace and Colombia)

Argentina has the two best players on the Copa America Team of the Tournament while final opponent Colombia has the two worst. Image via EA

Team of the Tournament marks the end of big releases for Euro 2024 and Copa America, but there’s still plenty of related content that can be completed before we move on entirely. The PTG: The Knockouts Upgrade SBC, for example, can help you pair 99 OVR Leo Messi with 98 OVR Cristiano Ronaldo—a deadly pair if we’ve ever seen one.

