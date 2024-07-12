Real Madrid just keeps on winning as EA FC 25 cover star gets leaked

Soccer is a simple game: 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes, and at the end, Real Madrid always win. That’s probably how most fans feel in recent years, and it doesn’t seem to stop. An EA FC 25 cover star leak suggests Real Madrid will keep winning.

With two big international finals just around the corner, it’s almost easy to forget that EA FC 25 is just a few months away. Naturally, information about the sophomore release in the EA Sports FC series is slowly creeping up, beginning with the release date and continuing with its cover star.

According to a leak by Lead Design retweeted by reputable leaker Fut Sheriff, Jude Bellingham will be the EA FC 25 cover star. The projected cover art accompanied the leak, though this may as well be a personal interpretation on behalf of the leaker and not what the official EA FC 25 cover will look like.

Real Madrid won their sixth Champions League in the last 10 years this past May, adding the trophy with big ears to a very run in the Spanish league. It wasn’t really a question of whether a Real Madrid player would grace the cover of EA FC 25, but more so, which player would it be. Vinicius was another strong candidate for the honors, but apparently, EA went with Euro 2024 finalist Bellingham.

Given the leak’s timing, it’s easy to connect Jude and England’s great run in Germany to the midfielder’s selection for the EA FC 25 cover, but that’s most likely a coincidence. These decisions aren’t made on a whim, and it’s more likely that Bellingham went to the Euros already in the know.

It’s not like he needed the boost from international play to earn his place on the cover. In just his first season at Santiago Bernabeu, Jude Bellingham scored more league goals than he had in his entire career before the move and played a major part in Los Blancos winning the double.

At just 21 years old, Bellingham is a Champions League winner, a Euro 2024 finalist, and an EA FC cover star, as long as the rumors prove true. We’re not confident the English will be satisfied by this consolation prize, but at least the EA FC 25 cover star could be coming home.

