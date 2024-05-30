EA FC 25 release date: When is EA FC 25 coming out?

Euro 2024 will inject new content into EA FC 24 and extend its relevance well into the summer, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t excited about the EA FC 25 release date. We’re surprisingly close to knowing exactly when EA FC 25 is coming out, months before launch.

In an odd year, May would mark the end of the meaty portion of the season. Major leagues and continental competitions are coming to an end, Ultimate Team is now chock full of 99 OVR players, and everyone is ready to enter the summer calm before the storm that is the start of the next season and the launch of the new game in the EA Sports FC franchise.

This isn’t an odd year, and with Euro 2024 right ahead of us, EA FC 24 is not yet ready to bow out and ride into the sunset. Even with plenty of content in the works for June and July, EA has already given us a strong hint of the relative release window and the exact EA FC 25 release date.

Euro 2024 will keep EA FC 24 relevant for a while longer. Image via EA

When is EA FC 25 coming out?

Though not official yet, we have every reason to believe the EA FC 25 release date will be Sept. 27, 2024. The main clue leading us to this conclusion comes from an EA internal financial report. It revealed it plans to launch EA FC 25 in fiscal quarter two, corresponding to quarter three of a calendar year (so July to September).

Sept. 27 is the primary candidate to become the official EA FC 25 release date. EA’s annual strategy for the series for a long while has been to launch the new entry on the last Friday of September. A couple of exceptions have launched in early October, but if the strategy in the fiscal report comes to fruition, that option is out of the question, and we should see EA FC 25 on the shelves in September.

When does EA FC 25 early access start?

We’d love to say EA FC 25 early access will start on Sept. 22, but it has an equal chance—if not more so—to begin on Sept. 24. EA FC 24 had a full week of early access for those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition, but FIFA 23 only came with a three-day bonus. We suspect the extra days were part of EA’s plan to sweeten the pot after losing the FIFA naming license and will bring back the shorter early access for the sophomore EA Sports FC release.

