How to earn free packs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

There's plenty of ways to get some free packs.

Starting a new journey in Ultimate Team is one of the biggest challenges you can face in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and earning packs are a crucial step in improving your squad.

Major changes have been made to Ultimate Team this year with there being no “Welcome Back” packs like those seen in previous editions of EA Sports’ long-running franchise, making it harder for people to grind towards a better team.

While many players will choose to purchase FC Points, the premium currency in EA FC 24 to open packs, many others will opt to do a “Road to Glory” and choose not to spend a single dollar on the game — which makes earning free packs all the more valuable.

Thankfully, EA FC 24 provides plenty of ways to earn free packs through various different game modes, and we’ve outlined them all here.

Best ways to earn free packs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

When starting EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, there are several ways to earn free packs to open, and many can be done very easily without having to challenge other players, with you instead facing the AI on lower difficulty settings.

Moments should be your first point of call for packs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, as you can use the Stars earned to open packs. There is a Seasonal Store, with special packs and redemptions, as well as an option to purchase the standard Gold Pack and Premium Gold back.

While working through Moments, and completing other basic tasks in the game, you will also earn packs from Objectives. These are provided as rewards for completing specific tasks, as well as for progressing through the Season Pass.

You can also complete Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) to get hold of free packs, which require you to submit a team that meets the specified requirements to receive a reward. They are of varying difficulty, with the rewards increasing for harder challenges.

Related All EA FC 24 Evolutions available at launch

How to earn free packs from Moments in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Some great packs for very little effort. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Moments, you will be placed into short match scenarios with Objectives to complete, which reward Stars once completed. There are some very basic challenges that can be done immediately, even if you have a weak Bronze squad.

Make sure to visit the Seasonal Store to get a Sam Kerr loan item for zero Stars, which can be used to complete other objectives in Moments. I recommend saving all your Stars for better rewards, which cost more, and working backward.

For 60 stars, most of which you can earn from the basic challenges, you can open a Gold Player Pack (50k) which contains only Rare Gold Players. There are also packs that provide three players rated 81 or higher with varying costs, spread into packs for Defenders, Midfielders, and Strikers.

Related Best Starter Pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

How to earn free packs from SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Plenty of challenges to test you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in EA FC 24 require you to submit players who fill the objectives required for rewards and provide an easy way to earn an almost infinite number of packs, though the best rewards come from the hardest challenges.

There are several Foundation SBCs in EA FC 24 that provide some basic rewards, and are a good place to start, while there are also tougher challenges like the Hybrid Leagues and Hybrid Nations, which will likely require you to dip into the transfer market to purchase players.

SBCs in EA FC 24 are regularly updated with new challenges, including the weekly Marquee Matchups which focus on real-world fixtures.

Related Best midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

How to earn free packs from Objectives in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

You’ll never run out of Objectives. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When playing EA FC 24, you’ll always have something to work towards, if you choose to, in the form of Objectives, which range from basic tasks like building Chemistry in your team and selling items on the Transfer Market to venturing into longer-term quests.

Early challenges include simply playing matches with Evolutions players in your team or facing the AI in Squad Battles, while there are also Milestone Objectives that last the full year and require you to score goals, earn assists, win matches, and more.

EA FC 24 regularly updates the Objectives with Seasonal Objectives, which include tasks that can earn you exclusive players or special packs.

Related How to tell if you have a walkout in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

How to earn free packs from Squad Battles in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Hard work yields great rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Squad Battles in EA FC 24 is a game mode against the AI that rotates quickly, with real-time leaderboards alongside other players. Each match completed results in points, which improve your position on the leaderboard.

For EA FC 24, the half-length in Squad Battles has been reduced to four minutes, making it quicker to complete matches. The maximum amount of matches you can complete every week is 32 matches.

At the end of the weekly rotation, which takes place on Sunday, you will receive rewards based on your final placement in the leaderboards.

Related All Icons in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and confirmed ratings

How to earn free packs from Rivals and Champions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Tough tests, worthwhile rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Similarly to Squad Battles, Division Rivals in EA FC 24 gives players rewards for playing games, though this time the opponents are other players online. Victories increase your placement in Divisions, with higher-placed players earning better rewards.

To earn base rewards, you’ll need three wins in a week, while you need eight wins for the reward upgrade. Weekly rewards are distributed on Thursday, which is followed by the start of a new cycle, giving you more rewards to earn.

Meanwhile, Champions is the most competitive area of EA FC 24 and takes place over a weekend. You must earn points through Rivals to qualify, and then face other players in matches, where there are no draws and, instead, games go to extra time and penalties.

About the author