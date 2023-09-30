Do you want to add some style to an otherwise generic action on the football pitch? The flair moves in EA FC 24 let you do just that. In this brief guide, we’ll teach you how to do a flair pass in EA FC 24, and a few other cool moves to boot.

What is a flair pass in EA FC 24?

A flair pass is a regular pass executed with some extra style, like performing a heel pass instead of turning around and passing the ball backwards with a regular motion. Flair passes have the same accuracy as regular passes, but they can be more or less convenient depending on the situation.

For a heel pass, it will result in the ball getting to its target faster if they are nearby, but the ball might not make it there at all if you’re trying to pass too far back. Timing a flair pass is the most significant factor in its effectiveness. As for the execution, you don’t need a five-button combo, so you should get the hang of it rather quickly.

How to perform a flair pass in EA FC 24

The exact button combination will vary based on your platform, but doing a flair pass in EA FC 24 is always a two-button combo. Here’s what you need to press on each platform:

PlayStation – L2 + X

Xbox – LT + A

PC – W + Right-click

On top of this, there are more flair actions you can perform in EA FC 24. There’s also flair shot/outside the foot, flair lob/cross, and flair through/swerve, though the last one is exclusive to consoles. All flair moves have the same core trigger button, with just one half of the combo changing from action to action. The core triggers are L2 on PlayStation, LT on Xbox, and W on PC.

You can see the full set of flair actions and their commands by going to the “Attacking – Advanced” section of the Basic Controls. You can get there by opening the Customize menu then selecting Settings. The Basic Controls are at the bottom left of the Settings menu.

Flair pass controls can be seen in the Attacking – Advanced section of Basic Controls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flair passes and shots aren’t the only way you can shine on the EA FC 24 pitch. You can show your sense of style before the match has even started by choosing one of the best kits in Ultimate Team. Just make sure you back that kit fashion up with a dozen flair passes during the game.

