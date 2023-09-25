EA FC Team of the Week (TOTW) 2 predictions: Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, and more

The second TOTW in EA FC 24 could be a banger.

The full release of EA FC 24 is right around the corner and a fresh batch of Team of the Week (TOTW) cards are set to hit the game before the official launch date of Sept. 29.

TOTW cards in EA FC 24 are one of the most popular features of Ultimate Team, with the players selected being chosen following their real-world performances, which can result in massive boosts over the course of the season.

While this isn’t the only real-world impacted promo in EA FC 24, the fact that TOTW occurs weekly, even during international breaks, makes it stand out as one of the best—and the second TOTW of EA FC 24 looks set to be a banger.

We’ve predicted the TOTW 2 lineup below, though it’s worth remembering this is merely a prediction and does not necessarily mean these players will be featured in the promo.

EA FC 24 Team of the Week (TOTW) 2 predictions

It could be a very strong Team of the Week. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having recently saved two penalties for OGC Nice and securing Man of the Match in a 1-0 victory against Monaco, Marcin Bulka stands as a solid bet between the sticks, while another Ligue 1 player ahead of him could be Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi after a goal and a clean sheet in the 4-0 victory against Marseille.

There were strong defensive performances this week, leading to what could be one of the strongest TOTW back-lines in a while. Joao Cancelo is a candidate after two assists in Barcelona’s late comeback against Celta Vigo and Everton’s James Tarkowski could get the nod after a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win against Everton.

Following an 8-0 hammering of Sheffield United, Newcastle United have several candidates who could fit into the team, but the most likely is Kieran Trippier after his hat trick of assists against the Blades.

On the flanks, Moises Simon posted a haul of a goal and two assists in Nantes’ eight-goal thriller against Lorient, while Anderson Talisca should be set to be the standout player from the Saudi League after a brace and an assist in Al Nassr’s 4-3 win against Al Ahli.

Following a weekend of some massive derbies, Saul can slot into the center of the midfield after two assists in Atletico’s 3-1 victory against Real Madrid, alongside Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios after he achieved the same feat in a 4-1 victory over Heidenheim.

There’s a strong Tottenham feel to the front two, with former striker Harry Kane set to be the star player after a hat trick and two assists in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 win against Bochum, with Son Heung-Min alongside him after scoring both in Spurs’ 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Other potential players and subs

A brace for Kaoru Mitoma in Brighton’s 3-1 victory against Bournemouth puts the Japanese star in the running for inclusion, which would surely become a favorite among the community, while Amahl Pellegrino is pretty much a certainty for the bench after a four-goal haul for Bodo.

In the MLS, Juan Camilo Hernandez could feature after a hat trick in Columbus Crew’s 3-0 triumph against Chicago Fire, while other potential inclusions are Kyle Walker, Inaki Williams, and Ever Banega.

Team of the Week 2 in EA FC 24 will be revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and will be available in Packs in Ultimate Team as of 12pm CT.

