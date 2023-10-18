EA FC 24’s TOTW 5 adds 4 high-rated cards to Ultimate Team—including one of Megan Rapinoe

The Team of the Week (TOTW) 5 cards are already live in EA FC 24‘s Ultimate Team loot boxes on Oct. 18. This time around, EA most notably added upgraded versions for Liverpool’s star defender Virgil van Dijk, Manchester United’s midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Sassuolo’s attacker Domenico Berardi, and the back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe.

As per usual, these cards are live in packs until EA releases a new TOTW next week on Oct. 25. This promotion gauges the performance of professional soccer players in club and national matches and releases an upgraded version of the best players in EA FC 24.

Though it’s hard to pack these players and any other special cards in EA FC 24, you’ll have a better shot if you have saved loot boxes throughout the week. While van Dijk, Fernandes, Rapinoe, and Berardi are all high-rated, only the latter is considered meta because of the card’s high pace.

Here are all of the players featured in EA FC 24‘s TOTW 5. Dot Esports correctly guessed six players in total in our prediction, which is not too shabby.

Player name Club Position Card image Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB Bruno Fernandes Manchester United CAM Domenico Berardi Sassuolo RW Megan Rapinoe OL Reign LM Jonathan Clauss Olympique de Marseille RB Nicolás Otamendi Benfica CB Lee Kang-in Paris Saint-Germain CAM Dodi Lukebakio Sevilla RW Fredrik Aursnes TOTW 5 Benfica CM Harry Wilson Fullham LW Roland Sallai Freiburg CF Jesper Karlsson TOTW 5 Bologna LM Robert Skov Hoffenheim LWB Etrit Berisha Empoli GK Megan Finnigan Everton CB Georges Mikautadze ST Ajax İsmail Yüksek CDM Fenerbahçe Miguel de la Fuente ST Leganés All the players that made EA FC 24’s TOTW 5. Images via EA Sports

About the author