EA FC 24’s TOTW 5 adds 4 high-rated cards to Ultimate Team—including one of Megan Rapinoe

Erling Haaland shown in cover art for EA FC 24.
Image via EA Sports

The Team of the Week (TOTW) 5 cards are already live in EA FC 24‘s Ultimate Team loot boxes on Oct. 18. This time around, EA most notably added upgraded versions for Liverpool’s star defender Virgil van Dijk, Manchester United’s midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Sassuolo’s attacker Domenico Berardi, and the back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe.

As per usual, these cards are live in packs until EA releases a new TOTW next week on Oct. 25. This promotion gauges the performance of professional soccer players in club and national matches and releases an upgraded version of the best players in EA FC 24.

Though it’s hard to pack these players and any other special cards in EA FC 24, you’ll have a better shot if you have saved loot boxes throughout the week. While van Dijk, Fernandes, Rapinoe, and Berardi are all high-rated, only the latter is considered meta because of the card’s high pace.

Here are all of the players featured in EA FC 24‘s TOTW 5. Dot Esports correctly guessed six players in total in our prediction, which is not too shabby.

Player nameClubPositionCard image
Virgil van DijkLiverpoolCB
Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedCAM
Domenico BerardiSassuoloRW
Megan RapinoeOL ReignLM
Jonathan ClaussOlympique de MarseilleRB
Nicolás OtamendiBenficaCB
Lee Kang-inParis Saint-GermainCAM
Dodi Lukebakio SevillaRW
Fredrik Aursnes TOTW 5BenficaCM
Harry WilsonFullhamLW
Roland SallaiFreiburgCF
Jesper Karlsson TOTW 5BolognaLM
Robert SkovHoffenheimLWB
Etrit BerishaEmpoliGK
Megan Finnigan EvertonCB
Georges MikautadzeSTAjax
İsmail YüksekCDMFenerbahçe
Miguel de la FuenteSTLeganésImage of Miguel de la Fuentes'80-rated card in EA FC 24's TOTW 5.
All the players that made EA FC 24’s TOTW 5. Images via EA Sports
