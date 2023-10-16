EA FC Team of the Week (TOTW) 5 predictions: Cristiano Ronaldo, Moises Caicedo, and more

CR7 could get his first promo of the year.

The season may have been halted for the penultimate international break of the calendar year but that doesn’t stop the content in EA FC 24, with a fresh Team of the Week on the horizon.

Some leagues continued amid the international break, including lower divisions, the MLS, and women’s leagues, which give new players a chance to shine, while there will also be selections based on their performances for their nations.

While some players, like Erling Haaland and Houssem Aouar, did shine for their nations, they have recently been included in the RTTK promo, so may be overlooked this time around.

We’ve predicted the TOTW 5 lineup below, though, as always, remember this is merely a prediction and does not mean the players included will feature.

EA FC Team of the Week (TOTW) 5 predictions

Cristiano Ronaldo could star. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With seven saves and a clean sheet in Albania’s 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic, Etrit Berisha could star between the sticks behind a defensive trio of Jesus Navas, who impressed in Spain’s 2-0 win against Scotland, Samet Akaydin, who scored the only goal in Turkey’s 1-0 win against Croatia, and Nicolas Otamendi, who scored in Argentina’s 1-0 win against Paraguay.

In midfield, Moises Caicedo’s brace of assists in Ecuador’s 2-0 win against Bolivia should give him the nod, alongside Lindsey Horan, who scored a hat-trick for Lyon in the demolition of Saint Etienne. Out wide, Riyad Mahrez’s two assists in Algeria’s 5-1 win against Cape Verde may get him a spot, with Dodi Lukebakio potentially being the second Sevilla player in the side after his brace in Belgium’s 3-2 win against Austria.

In attack, the main headline looks set to be Cristiano Ronaldo after his brace for Portugal in the 3-2 win against Slovakia, with Miguel De la Fuente joining him after a hat-trick in Leganes’ 6-0 win against Amorebieta, and the line-up is completed by Georgian striker Georges Mikautadze, who scored four in an 8-0 thrashing of Thailand.

Other potential players and subs

Despite recently featuring in the RTTK Promo, EA FC 24 could decide to hand another set of promo cards to Erling Haaland and Houssem Aouar, both of whom scored braces for Norway and Algeria respectively.

Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos could get a spot after his performance in the 2-0 win against Ireland, while Jesper Karlsson and Milot Rashica could also get a nod after they scored twice and secured assists for Sweden and Kosovo respectively.

From the EFL, Wallsall’s Isaac Hutchinson surely must feature after a hat-trick and an assist in his side’s 4-1 win against Gillingham.

