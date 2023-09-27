EA FC 24 TOTW 2: New Barcelona signing gets first upgrade

The EA FC 24 season is fully underway with the second Team of the Week (TOTW) players ready to enter Ultimate Team. There is some serious firepower on display with past and present Tottenham Hotspur players and the first in-form card for one of Barcelona’s marquee signings this summer.

The wheel keeps on turning. After former Bayern Munchen and current Barcelona No. 9 Robert Lewandowski was selected in the first EA Sports FC Team of the Week, Bayern’s new star striker, Harry Kane, got picked for the second Team of the Week. Another summer acquisition, Joao Cancelo, makes his first EA FC 24 TOTW as part of his new club Barcelona. A relatively pacey defender, Cancelo may be the lowkey star of this week’s in-form lineup.

The cycle doesn’t end there. Kane’s former partner in crime at Spurs, Heung-Min Son, continues his splendid season and is recognized for his performances with an 88 OVR card that’s arguably better than Kane’s 91 OVR as far as the Ultimate Team meta goes. Saul Niguez is the featured TOTW 2 player and gets an 85 OVR card, up from his standard 80 OVR gold card.

There is one female player in TOTW 2, Amalie Vangsgaard from PSG Women—the same number as last week. It’s unclear if this is a release structure EA is actively pursuing or if the lack of more female players in Team of the Week is simply a product of circumstances and we’ll be seeing more in-form female stars in the future.

Who’s in EA FC 24 TOTW 2?

ST: Harry Kane – 91 OVR (Bayern Munchen)

ST: Heung-Min Son – 88 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur)

RB: Joao Cancelo – 87 OVR (Barcelona)

CDM: N’Golo Kante (Al Ittihad) – 87 OVR

RB: Kieran Trippier – 86 OVR (Newcastle United)

CM: Saul Niguez – 85 OVR (Atletico Madrid)

RM: Anderson Talisca – 84 OVR (Al Nassr)

LM: Kauro Mitoma – 83 OVR (Brighton and Hove Albion)

CM: Exequiel Palacios – 83 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen)

RM: David Neres – 83 OVR (Benfica)

ST: Goncalo Ramos – 83 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain)

GK: Pietro Terracciano – 82 OVR (Fiorentina)

CB: Jean-Clair Todibo – 82 OVR (Nice)

CB: Alexander Djiku – 81 OVR (Fenerbahce)

CF: Robert Taylor – 80 OVR (Inter Miami)

RW: Morgan Whitteker – 80 OVR (Plymouth Argyle)

RW: Roony Bardghji – 80 OVR (FC Copenhagen)

ST: Amalie Vangsgaard – 80 OVR (PSG Women)

Cancelo, Kane, Son, and all the rest of the TOTW 2 players will enter EA FC 24 Ultimate Team with immediate effect and will remain available until TOTW 3 comes out next week.

