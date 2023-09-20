First EA FC 24 Team of the Week (TOTW) brings new versions of Salah, Lewandowski

Sakina Karchaoui, a female player, also became the first woman nominated for the TOTW.

The first Team of the Week (TOTW) of EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team cycle was delivered on Sept. 20, and it most notably features improved special cards for world-class soccer players Mohamed Salah from Liverpool and Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona.

As was the case with previous FIFA titles, each week EA will add TOTW cards to EA FC 24 based on some of the best performances in real-life soccer. These cards gain significant improvements compared to their base versions in Ultimate Team. All stats or skill upgrades also carry over to a player’s next TOTW version.

This time around, female players are also eligible for TOTW. EA FC 24 added female players and Icons to the Ultimate Team database, and Sakina Karchaoui—a French defender from Paris Saint-Germain—became the first woman to be a part of a TOTW squad.

The early access for EA FC 24 begins on Sept. 22, and if you’re lucky enough, you’ll pack one of the TOTW cards to either improve your team or add some coins to your bank that will assemble your squad in the long run.

Here are all the players featured in the first TOTW of EA FC 24 and their respective improvements.

First team

Position Player name Club name Base rating TOTW rating Goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja FC Metz 73 80 Left back Sakina Karchaoui Paris Saint-Germain 86 87 Center back Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund 83 85 Left back Tariq Lamptey Brighton 75 84 Center midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan Inter 81 94 Left midfielder Kerem Aktürkoğlu Galatasaray 77 81 Left midfielder Salem Al Dawsari Al Hilal 77 81 Center attacking midfielder Alen Halilović Fortuna Sittard 68 80 Right winger Mohamed Salah Liverpool 89 90 Striker Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 90 91 Striker Paulo Dybala Roma 86 87

Reserves

Position Player name Club name Base rating TOTW rating Right back Jelle Bataille 71 80 Right midfielder Martín Ojeda 76 81 Center attacking midfielder Carlinhos Portimonense 72 80 Left winger Jérémy Doku Manchester City 77 81 Striker Haris Tabakovic Hertha Berlin 69 80 Striker Serhou Guirassy Stuttgart 77 81 Striker Terem Moffi Nice 77 81

