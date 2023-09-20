First EA FC 24 Team of the Week (TOTW) brings new versions of Salah, Lewandowski

The first Team of the Week (TOTW) of EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team cycle was delivered on Sept. 20, and it most notably features improved special cards for world-class soccer players Mohamed Salah from Liverpool and Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona.
As was the case with previous FIFA titles, each week EA will add TOTW cards to EA FC 24 based on some of the best performances in real-life soccer. These cards gain significant improvements compared to their base versions in Ultimate Team. All stats or skill upgrades also carry over to a player’s next TOTW version.
This time around, female players are also eligible for TOTW. EA FC 24 added female players and Icons to the Ultimate Team database, and Sakina Karchaoui—a French defender from Paris Saint-Germain—became the first woman to be a part of a TOTW squad.
The early access for EA FC 24 begins on Sept. 22, and if you’re lucky enough, you’ll pack one of the TOTW cards to either improve your team or add some coins to your bank that will assemble your squad in the long run.
Here are all the players featured in the first TOTW of EA FC 24 and their respective improvements.
First team
|Position
|Player name
|Club name
|Base rating
|TOTW rating
|Goalkeeper
|Alexandre Oukidja
|FC Metz
|73
|80
|Left back
|Sakina Karchaoui
|Paris Saint-Germain
|86
|87
|Center back
|Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|83
|85
|Left back
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|75
|84
|Center midfielder
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|Inter
|81
|94
|Left midfielder
|Kerem Aktürkoğlu
|Galatasaray
|77
|81
|Left midfielder
|Salem Al Dawsari
|Al Hilal
|77
|81
|Center attacking midfielder
|Alen Halilović
|Fortuna Sittard
|68
|80
|Right winger
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|89
|90
|Striker
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|90
|91
|Striker
|Paulo Dybala
|Roma
|86
|87
Reserves
|Position
|Player name
|Club name
|Base rating
|TOTW rating
|Right back
|Jelle Bataille
|71
|80
|Right midfielder
|Martín Ojeda
|76
|81
|Center attacking midfielder
|Carlinhos
|Portimonense
|72
|80
|Left winger
|Jérémy Doku
|Manchester City
|77
|81
|Striker
|Haris Tabakovic
|Hertha Berlin
|69
|80
|Striker
|Serhou Guirassy
|Stuttgart
|77
|81
|Striker
|Terem Moffi
|Nice
|77
|81