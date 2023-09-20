First EA FC 24 Team of the Week (TOTW) brings new versions of Salah, Lewandowski

Sakina Karchaoui, a female player, also became the first woman nominated for the TOTW.

EA's upcoming soccer game, EA Sports FC
The first Team of the Week (TOTW) of EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team cycle was delivered on Sept. 20, and it most notably features improved special cards for world-class soccer players Mohamed Salah from Liverpool and Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona.

As was the case with previous FIFA titles, each week EA will add TOTW cards to EA FC 24 based on some of the best performances in real-life soccer. These cards gain significant improvements compared to their base versions in Ultimate Team. All stats or skill upgrades also carry over to a player’s next TOTW version.

This time around, female players are also eligible for TOTW. EA FC 24 added female players and Icons to the Ultimate Team database, and Sakina Karchaoui—a French defender from Paris Saint-Germain—became the first woman to be a part of a TOTW squad.

The early access for EA FC 24 begins on Sept. 22, and if you’re lucky enough, you’ll pack one of the TOTW cards to either improve your team or add some coins to your bank that will assemble your squad in the long run.

Here are all the players featured in the first TOTW of EA FC 24 and their respective improvements.

First team

PositionPlayer nameClub nameBase ratingTOTW rating
GoalkeeperAlexandre OukidjaFC Metz7380
Left backSakina KarchaouiParis Saint-Germain8687
Center backMats HummelsBorussia Dortmund8385
Left backTariq LampteyBrighton7584
Center midfielderHenrikh MkhitaryanInter8194
Left midfielderKerem AktürkoğluGalatasaray7781
Left midfielderSalem Al DawsariAl Hilal7781
Center attacking midfielderAlen HalilovićFortuna Sittard6880
Right wingerMohamed SalahLiverpool8990
StrikerRobert LewandowskiBarcelona9091
StrikerPaulo DybalaRoma8687

Reserves

PositionPlayer nameClub nameBase ratingTOTW rating
Right backJelle Bataille7180
Right midfielderMartín Ojeda7681
Center attacking midfielderCarlinhosPortimonense7280
Left wingerJérémy DokuManchester City7781
StrikerHaris TabakovicHertha Berlin6980
Striker Serhou GuirassyStuttgart7781
StrikerTerem MoffiNice7781
