EA FC 24 Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) tracker: All RTTK cards and upgrades

Sept. 29, 2023 is more than just EA FC 24’s release date. The day also marks the beginning of one of the lengthier promo events in Ultimate Team, Road to the Knockouts. In this early version of our EA FC 24 RTTK tracker, we’ll reveal all cards officially confirmed by EA, as well as supposedly leaked content.

EA FC 24‘s early access period is over and the game has launched worldwide for all. One of the first things new players will see when they open Ultimate Team is the new RTTK promo. We’ll prepare you in advance for that moment with a quick overview of what RTTK is and which cards will be featured in the event.

How do RTTK cards work in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The most important feature of RTTK cards is that they are dynamic, which means they could receive further upgrades beyond their rating upon release. EA hasn’t announced any tweaks to how Road to the Knockouts cards work in EA FC 24, so we can safely assume that the system is the same as it was in FIFA 23.

How do RTTK cards get upgrades in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Since RTTK cards are exclusively given to players from the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League, upgrades are dependent on performances in those competitions. There are two ways RTTK cards can get an upgrade in EA FC 24:

The player’s team wins two matches in the group stage

The player’s team qualifies for the knockout stage of the competition

These upgrades do stack up, so you can theoretically get a +2 on each RTTK card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Confirmed RTTK cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

All we have to go on is EA Sports FC’s promotional clip for the Road to the Knockouts event, but it’s enough to confirm three players and be almost certain for another. The three confirmed RTTK players are:

ST: Erling Haaland – 92 OVR (Manchester City)

CM: Rodrigo De Paul – 86 OVR (Atletico Madrid)

CAM: Giovanni Reyna – 84 OVR (Borussia Dortmund)

The fourth player EA’s clip appears to imply will make the RTTK team is Olympique Lyonnais Feminin’s Delphine Cascarino. The pacey winger is given plenty of camera focus during the 30-second video, so it will be surprising if she doesn’t make an appearance.

Image via EA

Leaked RTTK cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

As usual with these massive promos, the leaker community is up and running way before the official announcement. While these projections aren’t always 100 percent accurate, they usually get the majority of players right, so you can expect at least some and likely most of the following players to receive RTTK cards.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes – 90 OVR (Manchester United)

ST: Victor Osimhen – 90 OVR (Napoli)

RW: Bukayo Saka – 89 OVR (Arsenal)

CB: Leonardo Bonucci – 88 OVR (Union Berlin)

ST: Edin Dzeko – 88 OVR (Fenerbahce)

ST: Dries Mertens – 87 OVR (Galatasaray)

LW: Luis Diaz – 87 OVR (Liverpool)

RM: Svenja Huth – 87 OVR (Wolfsburg Fe)

CDM: Konrad Laimer – 85 OVR (Bayern Munchen)

CB: Pierre Kalulu – 85 OVR (AC Milan)

ST: Lois Openda – 85 OVR (RB Leipzig)

CDM: Mats Wieffer – 84 OVR (Feyenoord Rotterdam)

LW: Pedro Goncalves – 84 OVR (Sporting CP)

RB: Dodo – 84 OVR (Fiorentina)

LWB: Deiver Machado – 83 OVR (Lens)

RB: Kiliann Sildillia – 83 OVR (Freiburg)

You will notice that our suggested OVR ratings are slightly different from those included in FUT Sheriff’s leak. While the players from the FUT Sheriff leak are exactly the same as the ones uploaded to the FUTBIN database, we decided to roll with the projected ratings of the latter, due to it being an actual database. As an additional bonus to this approach, you can compare who got what right once the Road to the Knockouts cards actually drop.

EA FC 24 Road to the Knockouts tracker: All RTTK upgrades

This is where we will follow all RTTK player upgrades in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as they happen. As soon as a player earns an upgrade, you will find it updated here. The soonest any RTTK player can receive an upgrade is two weeks after the promo launches as that’s when the “win two games in a row” requirement can be first met. Qualification for knockout rounds is impossible until at least four group phase rounds have been played, so these upgrades will take at least three weeks to start materializing.

