EA FC 24 Make Your Mark Tracker: Live player upgrades

For the second week in a row, EA launched a live promo campaign directly tied to Euro 2024 and Copa America, and for the second week in a row, we’re here to keep you up to date with our EA FC 24 Make Your Mark live tracker.

The theme of the summer in Ultimate Team is dynamic upgrades. Last week saw the release of two dynamic sets of players—Path to Glory for the active stars and Greats of the Game for the retired Icons and Heroes. Our EA FC 24 Path to Glory and Greats of the Game live tracker will tell you more about those, but the standout feature is that upgrades were entirely reliant on team success. The new FUT promo makes sure that individual skill is also covered.

Make Your Mark cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, explained

While all you care about with PtG and GotG cards is the final result of a Euro 2024 or Copa America game, the new Make Your Mark campaign is all about what happens during the match. The upgrade path for these cards is linked with what the individual player does on the pitch, so instead of rooting for their nation to win, you’re more inclined to hope for a hat-trick for your guy in a loss or a goalless draw for your defenders.

EA FC 24 Make Your Mark upgrade path

Make one appearance – +Chemistry

Score or assist two goals – +1 OVR (midfielders and attackers only)

Keep two clean sheets – +1 OVR (goalkeepers and defenders only)

Make five appearances – +1 OVR

Though the upgrade requirements aren’t hefty by any means, we’d go out on a limb and say that Path to Glory cards are better value. For one, Virgil van Dijk is the only Make Your Mark player who could, in theory, reach 99 OVR, while there are half a dozen such PtG players.

Then there are the upgrades themselves, which at first glance rely solely on player performance, but not quite. For anyone to make five appearances at Euro 2024 or Copa America, their nation must proceed from the group stage and win at least one knockout round, and that’s assuming the player in question is ever present during that run.

Make Your Mark is an interesting release by default, as are all dynamic campaigns, but it doesn’t hold up very well compared to its predecessor.

EA FC 24 Make Your Mark Euro 2024 upgrade tracker

June 14 update

CB: Virgil van Dijk – 97 OVR (Liverpool and Netherlands)

LW: Rafael Leao – 96 OVR (AC Milan and Portugal)

LM: Federico Dimarco – 96 OVR (Inter Milan and Italy)

ST: Randal Kolo Muani – 96 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain and France)

CAM: Cole Palmer – 96 OVR (Chelsea and England)

LM: Mykhailo Mudryk – 95 OVR (Chelsea and Ukraine)

CM: Aurelien Tchouameni – 95 OVR (Real Madrid and France)

ST: Benjamin Šeško – 95 OVR (RB Leipzig and Slovenia)

LM: Nico Williams – 95 OVR (Athletic Club and Spain)

CAM: Xavi Simons – 95 OVR (RB Leipzig and Netherlands)

CB: Radu Drăgușin – 94 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur and Romania)

LB: Jakub Kiwior – 94 OVR (Arsenal and Poland)

CDM: Scott McTominay – 94 OVR (Manchester United and Scotland) +Chemistry

ST: Noah Okafor – 94 OVR (AC Milan and Switzerland)

CB: Arthur Theate – 94 OVR (Stade Rennais and Belgium)

CM: Ivan Ilić – 93 OVR (Torino and Serbia)

LWB: Maximilian Mittelstädt – 93 OVR (Stuttgart and Germany) +Chemistry

CM: Pascal Gross – 93 OVR (Brighton and Hove Albion and Germany) +Chemistry

RB: Alexander Bah – 92 OVR (Benfica and Denmark)

CB: Robin Le Normand – 92 OVR (Real Sociedad and Spain)

ST: Georges Mikautadze – 92 OVR (Metz and Georgia)

LWB: Borna Sosa – 92 OVR (Ajax Amsterdam and Croatia)

ST: Róbert Boženík – 91 OVR (Boavista and Slovakia)

EA FC 24 Make Your Mark Copa America upgrade tracker

CM: Alexis Mac Allister – 96 OVR (Liverpool and Argentina)

LW: Gabriel Martinelli – 96 OVR (Arsenal and Brazil)

RB: Yan Couto – 95 OVR (Girona and Brazil)

RB: Alistair Johnston – 94 OVR (Celtic and Canada)

CM: Weston McKennie – 94 OVR (Juventus and USA)

CM: Manuel Ugarte – 93 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain and Uruguay)

RB: Jorge Sanchez – 92 OVR (Porto and Mexico)

RM: Alan Minda – 91 OVR (Cercle Brugge and Ecuador)

CM: Gabriel Villamil – 91 OVR (Universitaria Quito and Bolivia)

This EA FC 24 Make Your Mark live tracker will be updated daily for the duration of Euro 2024 and Copa America and all the way up to their conclusion in mid-July. Stay tuned, and don’t miss out on the sweet upgrades.

