EA FC 24 Path to Glory tracker: Euro 2024, Copa America, and Greats of the Game upgrades

Euro 2024 and Copa America are enough to gather soccer fans’ attention all on their own, but there’s extra incentive for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team players to watch and follow the games. Our EA FC 24 Path to Glory tracker will follow the dynamic upgrades as they happen in real time.

Path to Glory is the first promo event that’s themed around Euro 2024 and Copa America. We’re sure there’s plenty more to come, but for a starter package, these dynamic items are quite impressive. With the right Path to Glory players on your Ultimate Team squad and a little bit of luck with the results, you could be among the few to have a 99 OVR player at their disposal.

That’s possible thanks to the seven total players who are given a starting 96 OVR and the possibility for a +4 maximum upgrade if all conditions are met. Our EA FC 24 Path to Glory live tracker will make sure you keep tabs on all your players competing in either tournament and whether they are set for an upgrade or not.

How do Path of Glory cards get upgrades in EA FC 24?

Path of Glory upgrades are exclusively tied to team performance. Your players could ride the bench all month long, but if their nation wins it all, they will receive the maximum number of upgrades. This is a blessing and a curse because a great player from a weaker nation could score and assist a bunch of times, but if his team doesn’t manage a single win, you won’t get any upgrades. On the other hand, you won’t have to worry if your players participate in games or if they perform while on the pitch, as long as their nations win.

The Path to Glory upgrade path is as follows:

Win one match – +1 OVR

Win three matches – +1 Playstyle+

Win quarter-final – +1 OVR

Win semi-final – +1 OVR or 5-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot

Win final – +1 OVR

We’re not sure what determines the type of upgrade that’s given for winning the semi-final. The closest we could get to any sort of logic is that players who already have five stars in skills and/or weak foot will be given a boost to their overall rating. All others will be given the improved skills and weak foot.

Path to Glory upgrades are entirely based on team performance. Image via EA

EA FC 24 Euro 2024 Path to Glory upgrade tracker

CB: Ruben Dias – 96 OVR (Manchester City and Portugal)

CB: William Saliba – 96 OVR (Arsenal and France)

RW: Bukayo Saka – 96 OVR (Arsenal and England)

CM: Pedri – 96 OVR (Barcelona and Spain)

GK: Jan Oblak – 96 OVR (Atletico Madrid and Slovenia)

RB: Kyle Walker – 95 OVR (Manchester City and England)

LM: Federico Chiesa – 95 OVR (Juventus and Italy)

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 95 OVR (Napoli and Georgia)

CM: Frenkie de Jong – 95 OVR (Barcelona and Netherlands)

CM: Marcel Sabitzer – 95 OVR (Borussia Dortmund and Austria)

CB: Josko Gvardiol – 94 OVR (Manchester City and Croatia)

ST: Romelu Lukaku – 94 OVR (Roma and Belgium)

ST: Deniz Undav – 94 OVR (Stuttgart and Germany)

CB: Milan Skriniar – 93 OVR (Paris Saint-Germain and Slovakia)

CF: Leandro Trossard – 93 OVR (Arsenal and Belgium)

CM: Orkun Kökçü – 92 OVR (Benfica and Turkey)

LM: Nicola Zalewski – 92 OVR (Roma and Poland)

ST: Patrik Schick – 92 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen and Czechia)

CB: Attila Szalai – 91 OVR (Freiburg and Hungary)

CM: Saša Lukić – 91 OVR (Fulham and Serbia)

EA FC 24 Copa America Path to Glory upgrade tracker

CB: Eder Militao – 96 OVR (Real Madrid and Brazil)

CM: Rodrigo De Paul – 96 OVR (Atletico Madrid and Argentina)

LB: Alphonso Davies – 95 OVR (Bayern Munchen and Canada)

CDM: Tyler Adams – 95 OVR (Bournemouth and USA)

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur – 95 OVR (Tottenham Hotspur and Uruguay)

ST: Julian Alvarez – 94 OVR (Manchester City and Argentina)

RW: Miguel Almiron – 93 OVR (Newcastle United and Paraguay)

ST: Miguel Borja – 93 OVR (River Plate and Colombia)

ST: Michail Antonio – 92 OVR (West Ham United and Jamaica)

CDM: Edson Alvarez – 92 OVR (West Ham United and Mexico)

EA really went out of its way to build the hype before Euro 2024 and Copa America. The group of 30 Path to Glory players isn’t the only content that launched on June 7. There’s also Greats of the Game, which, as the name suggests, is a selection of retired soccer legends who displayed their ability on the continental stage in Europe and the Americas.

The 12 players are technically divided into eight Icons and four Heroes, but in practice, they function the same way. The upgrade path is much shorter for the Greats of the Game, but that’s compensated by generally higher starting ratings and, in our opinion, easier conditions for upgrades.

Here is the Greats of the Game upgrade path:

Nation scores two goals – +1 OVR

Nation scores four goals – +1 Playstyle+ or 99 face stat

All it takes for a Greats of the Game card to get an upgrade is for their nation to score less than a goal per game on its way out of the tournament. This is much easier than actually winning a game without managing to score two goals on the way.

We tried to come up with a method to the madness that is Path to Glory upgrades, but we have zero clue as to how EA will pick whether Icons and Heroes receive a new Playstyle+ or a raw stat boost. There’s always room for one more 99 on the face of a card, so we’ll just have to wait and see with this one.

Greats of the Game upgrades are yet easier to attain. Image via EA

EA FC 24 Greats of the Game upgrade tracker

Icons

LW: Rivaldo – 97 OVR (Brazil)

ST: Kenny Dalglish – 97 OVR (Scotland)

GK: Peter Schmeichel – 96 OVR (Denmark)

CB: Nemanja Vidic – 96 OVR (Serbia)

CM: Michael Ballack – 95 OVR (Germany)

CAM: Gheorghe Hagi – 95 OVR (Romania)

ST: Davor Suker – 95 OVR (Croatia)

LM: Pavel Nedved – 94 OVR (Czechia)

Heroes

ST: Antonio Di Natale – 96 OVR (Italy)

LB: Joan Capdevila – 96 OVR (Spain)

ST: Diego Forlan – 95 OVR (Uruguay)

LM: DaMarcus Beasley – 94 OVR (USA)

Euro 2024’s opening match is on June 14, and Copa America starts a week later, on June 21. Both tournaments will come to a close from July 14 to 15. We will eagerly watch to find out who becomes the first 99 OVR player in EA FC 24 and see which nations become European and American champions.

