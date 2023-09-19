EA FC 24 Evolutions explained: requirements, challenges, upgrades, and more

Historically, Ultimate Team has always had a problem where some cards, despite their stats and potential, got left behind when newer, better cards came out through promotions. EA FC 24 is introducing a new system to fix that. It’s called Evolutions, and it’s a welcome change.

What is Evolutions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Evolutions is a system in EA FC 24 where select cards each season can be upgraded and improved in certain ways. Not only can you upgrade its stats, but you can also fine-tune other things to customize them however you want. The only catch is these cards cannot be traded.

Requirements

Not all cards can be used for Evolution. There’s a select number each season. You need to look at the rules to see which cards fit. For instance, it might be confined to silver cards, or a left-back with three-star skill moves. It’s also worth noting some are free, while others might need coins or a mix of coins and points. It varies each season.

Challenges

As for how to actually evolve the cards, you’ll need to complete a set of challenges at different levels to upgrade a certain aspect. Some might be easy, like scoring five goals with that player in five different games, while others might be tougher, like winning ten matches in Ultimate Team Champs. Finishing all challenges in one level opens up more to work on.

Upgrades

After finishing each challenge level, you can get upgrades for your player. These can be general boosts, like five extra overall, or specific ones, like five extra shot curve. You can also change and improve things like playstyles, positions, skill moves, weak foot, work rates, and more. Plus, you can get cool new looks and moving backgrounds for the cards you like the most.

