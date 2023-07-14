You may or may not have heard that EA Sports FC 24 is launching later this year and that it’s one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. New IPs usually need to be the size of Cyberpunk 2077 or Starfield to build so much pre-launch hype, but EA FC 24 has a little secret that’s aiding its cause.

EA Sports FC is the newest IP launched by Electronic Arts. The first-ever game in the series, EA FC 24, will launch worldwide on Sept. 29, 2023. The publisher has put a lot of effort into endorsing its new project, but even the most intense advertisement campaign can’t cover every corner of the world. If you are among those wondering where this new game came from, this is your explanation.

What is EA FC 24 and why is it so popular?

EA Sports FC is the successor to FIFA, the most popular sports video game series in the world. EA FC 24 is the first game under the new series moniker, coming a year after the last ever FIFA game, FIFA 23. While technically a new IP, EA FC 24 is getting a huge boost in popularity based on its connection to the immensely popular FIFA series.

Why did FIFA change its name to EA Sports FC?

The reason for changing the series’ title from FIFA to EA Sports FC is a dispute between Electronic Arts and the global soccer governing body, also called FIFA, that ultimately led to the discontinuation of their partnership and the formal end of the FIFA series as we know it. FIFA has vowed to find a new suitor to the name for another soccer video game franchise, but until then the focus is entirely on EA FC 24.

EA had the rights to the FIFA name and branding for three decades and released a new game as part of the main series every year from 1993 until 2022, plus some spin-off titles like FIFA Street and FIFA World Cup.

The decades of legacy built through the FIFA branding have put EA FC 24 in a favorable and disadvantageous position all at once. The IP already has massive hype behind it thanks to its predecessor, but it’s that same hype that places a ton of expectations on the developers to deliver a patterned experience. We will find out what exactly EA FC 24 is on Sept. 29.

